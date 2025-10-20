AFG Appoints Shiekuma Gemade as EVP/COO

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence, Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG) has announced the appointment of Mr. Shiekuma Gemade as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A seasoned aviation executive with over two decades of global experience across aircraft leasing, airline operations, and MRO leadership, Mr. Gemade’s impressive track record positions him as a transformative addition to AFG’s leadership team. His leadership in structuring and executing over $12 billion in aircraft acquisitions and leasing deals has earned him widespread industry respect.

Before joining AFG, Gemade served as the inaugural Head of Fleet at Riyadh Air – Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, which was announced by the Crown Prince on March 12, 2023. At Riyadh Air he spearheaded aircraft acquisitions, fleet planning, and development of one of the aviation industry’s most ambitious new fleet programs.

His strategic insight played a key role in shaping the airline’s long-term aircraft roadmap.

He previously held senior roles at Atlas Air Worldwide and Titan Aviation Leasing, where he managed a multi-billion-dollar lease portfolio of Boeing widebody freighters and oversaw complex aircraft transactions across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Earlier in his career, the appointee, who is also Chief Senator Barnabas Gemade’s son, cut his professional teeth at Delta Air Lines, advancing from engineering roles within Delta Technical Operations to operational leadership, optimising performance for the airline’s 450-aircraft DC fleet.

Gemade began his early education in Gboko, Benue State, and attended post-primary school in Jos, Plateau State, before pursuing higher studies abroad. He holds both a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Science in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida—the world’s top aviation university. He is also an FAA-licensed Private Pilot.

Welcoming him to the company, AFG described Mr. Gemade as “a visionary leader whose wealth of experience, innovation-driven mindset, and global exposure will strengthen AFG’s operational excellence and growth trajectory.”

With this appointment, AFG looks set to soar even higher—anchored by an exceptional aviation leader whose career reflects the power of Nigerian brilliance on the global aviation stage.