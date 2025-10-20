Academy Press Plc to Celebrate 60 Years of Printing Excellence

Sunday Okobi

The Academy Press Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost printing and publishing companies, has concluded plans to celebrate its 60 years of printing excellence and innovation in the country.

The organisation stated that the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, with the theme: ‘Celebrating the Past, Envisioning Tomorrow’, will take place on October 22, 2025, in Lagos.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Managing Director of Academy Press Plc, Mr. Olugbenga Ladipo, stated that the event would honour their legacy, recognise stakeholders’ contributions, and look forward to future growth and innovation.

According to him, “This Diamond Jubilee is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation, excellence, and service. We are proud of our heritage, grateful to our stakeholders, and excited about the future we are building together.” The celebration will also host government dignitaries, corporate leaders, in-dustry stakeholders, alumni, employees, and international partners.

Ladipo disclosed further that the event would also feature a red carpet reception, goodwill messages, keynote addresses, and engaging moments that connect the past, present, and future of Academy Press Plc.

“With a legacy built on quality, precision, and trust, Academy Press Plc remains committed to delivering world-class printing solutions and creating value for stakeholders in the years ahead,” he stated. He added that Academy Press Plc is a leading printing and publishing company in Nigeria with six decades of excellence in delivering high-quality print solutions, with its headquartered in Lagos. The Academy Press has served diverse sectors, including education, government, finance, and corporate enterprises,” Ladipo added.