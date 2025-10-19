Two Years of Purposeful Leadership: Umar Namadi’s Transformation of Jigawa

Ola Adedayo

Dutse – Two years into his tenure as the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar A. Namadi has established himself as a transformative leader with a clear vision, disciplined governance and unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people.

Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Namadi has prioritized development across multiple sectors, anchored on a people-first agenda that resonates deeply with the grassroots.

Governance with a human face

Governor Namadi’s administration is driven by his signature 12-point agenda, a strategic framework focused on economic empowerment, education, healthcare, infrastructure and transparency. His governance style reflects participatory democracy. Town hall meetings, community consultations, and data-driven planning have ensured that citizens remain at the center of every policy. “We believe the people must own the government. That’s the only way development can be sustainable,” the governor stated during a recent policy dialogue in Dutse.

Agriculture: Empowering the backbone of the state

Jigawa, known for its agricultural potential, has seen a revival under Namadi’s leadership. The Jigawa Agricultural Revitalization Programme (JARP) has empowered over 60,000 farmers through access to subsidized inputs, modern farm equipment and mechanized services. The rehabilitation of irrigation schemes in Hadejia, Birnin Kudu, and Kazaure has transformed previously seasonal farming into an all-year activity, significantly boosting food production.

The state has also launched export-focused initiatives for rice, sesame and hibiscus, connecting Jigawa’s produce to international markets and increasing farmers’ income.

Education and healthcare: Investing in the people

Under Namadi, education has received unprecedented attention. Over 700 classrooms have been renovated, and 1,500 qualified teachers recruited. The government also introduced a Girl-Child Support Programme, which offers free uniforms, school meals and scholarships, drastically improving enrollment and retention. In the healthcare sector, Governor Namadi’s administration implemented the Jigawa Health Access Programme (J-HAP), providing free maternal and child health services across all 287 wards. New primary healthcare centres have been constructed, and existing ones fully equipped with personnel and modern facilities.

Infrastructure: Building the foundation of progress

The Namadi administration has embarked on ambitious infrastructure projects. Over 500 kilometres of rural roads have been constructed, easing movement of goods and people, and connecting remote communities to economic hubs.

Major projects such as the Dutse–Kiyawa road dualization and expansion of the Dutse International Airport have positioned the state as a strategic investment destination in Northern Nigeria.

Rural electrification through solar street lighting and borehole installations in over 200 communities have improved both living standards and security.

Economic empowerment and youth development

Through the Jigawa Micro Enterprise Initiative, over N2.5 billion has been disbursed to SMEs, especially those run by youth and women. Vocational training centres have been upgraded and partnered with private sector players to equip young people with digital and technical skills.

Jigawa now ranks among the most proactive states in terms of job creation and SME development, with youth unemployment steadily declining.

Transparency, security and good governance

Governor Namadi’s administration has received praise from civil society for its transparent budgeting process and strict anti-corruption stance. The state has adopted the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) model, allowing public access to financial records and project implementation timelines.

Security has also improved significantly, thanks to strengthened collaboration between local vigilante groups and national security agencies. Inter-communal peacebuilding programmes have reduced tensions and built trust among diverse communities.

National recognition and the road ahead

In 2024, Governor Namadi received the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Award for Good Governance and Innovation, a testament to his impactful policies. Jigawa State also ranked in the top five states for budget performance by BudgIT and the Centre for Fiscal Transparency.

Looking ahead, Namadi has announced plans for green energy development, establishment of Agro-Processing Zones, and digital infrastructure expansion.

“Leadership is not about noise or showmanship; it’s about quietly delivering results that touch lives,” Governor Namadi said during the 2025 Independence Day address.

As he moves into the second half of his tenure, there is cautious optimism and growing belief that Umar Namadi may well go down in history as one of Jigawa’s most impactful governors.

Quick Facts: 2 Years Under Umar Namadi

60,000+ farmers empowered

700 classrooms renovated

287 ward-level health centres upgraded

N2.5bn in SME funding disbursed

500+ km rural roads constructed

Governor’s Forum Award for Innovation – 2024

Nigeria SME Awards — Governor of the Year (2024) Infrastructure. (To be received this year).

* Mr. Adedayo, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja