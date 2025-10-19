Court Stops CAC from Withdrawing NYCN’s Registration Certificate, Directs all Parties to Maintain Status quo

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and its Registrar-General (RG), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), to maintain the status quo in a suit before it over the purported withdrawal of the Certificate of Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and appointment of the Interim Management Committee of NYCN by the commission.

Recall that a few days after Sukubo was re-elected as President of the NYCN, despite ongoing court cases.

However, the CAC, through the Ministry of Youth Development, announced the deregistration of the apex youth organisation on October 7.

Following this development, the NYCN President sought legal redress.

The court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako also ordered the Federal Ministry of Youth Development and the Minister for Youth Development, who were listed as defendants in the suit, to also maintain the status quo in the matter.

The order is pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction sought by the NYCN.

The Incorporated Trustees of NYCN, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, President of NYCN, and Secretary of the Board of Trustees, had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, as claimants and applicants seeking an interim injunction.

The injunction seeks to restrain the Registrar-General of the CAC and the commission from withdrawing the Certificate of Registration of NYCN or de-recognising its existing claims to leadership.

The claimants and applicants are also seeking an interim injunction restraining the Minister of Youth Development and the Ministry from acting on or giving any effect to the purported withdrawal of the Certificate of Registration of NYCN by the CAC.

They are seeking the relief pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

When the matter came up in court, counsel to the Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN and that of Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, (SAN), and Sheriff Aduke, respectively, brought an ex parte application.

Justice Nyako ordered that the case can best be taken on notice and directed all parties to maintain the status quo.