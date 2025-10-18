Wike Won’t Run Against Tinubu in 2027, Aide Dismisses PDP Faction’s Claim

.Wike berates Nigeria Police Force for constructing estate under high tension power line

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

An aide of the Federal Capital Minister (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has denounced a report circulating online that a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus was pushing for his candidacy to run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

This was as Wike has blasted the Nigeria Police Force over the construction of an estate under high-tension power lines in Apo-Dutse District.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, described the report of his principal’s presidential ambition as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country” in a statement issued yesterday.

He also reaffirmed Wike’s backing for the re-election of President Tinubu till 2031.

He berated as a shame that the “pull Wike down” elements could not reason beyond such kindergarten tactics, adding that it was clear that they needed better brains to think for them.

The statement said: “Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says, and says what he does.

“The minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 Presidential election is concerned, he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to Wike’s aide, the only meeting held on August 20, 2025, was that of PDP stakeholders from the Southern part of the country on a meeting scheduled for Lagos on August 21, 2025, by some elements to rubber stamp a decision to micro-zone party positions zoned to the South.

Olayinka said the outcome of the meeting was made public via a press statement titled: ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. O. K. Chinda.

“The press statement also bore the signatures of Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Mudi Erhenede and others.

“Obviously, the above names were picked from the press statement published in all major newspapers and aired on national television stations, to advance the latest mischief.

“We know their intention though. But unfortunately for them, and the platform they are using to propagate their idle plots, the person and character of the FCT Minister is known to everyone – he does not do anything in hiding.

“He has said it clearly that from now till 2031, it is on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will stand.

“To ensure the success of the President’s re-election, Wike will continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT by actualising the visions of the President for a federal capital city that can compete with other capital cities in the world in terms of infrastructural development,” he said.

In another development, the FCT Minister, Wike, who expressed disappointment described the construction of the estate at an advanced stage of completion as a reckless risk to public safety.

The Department of Development Control yesterday demolished the Police estate for flagrant violation of urban planning regulations and obstructing a proposed bridge project.

Wike, accompanied by Director of the Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said during the unscheduled inspection of the site that no institution, including the police, was above the law.

He reminded the police that it existed primarily to enforce rules, but not break them.

He enunciated how the Police had ignored repeated warnings to halt construction at Plot 189, Cadastral Zone B14, vowing to report the infraction to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the assault on the arrest and detention of FCTA enforcement team, mainly Police officers, during the demolition.

Wike said, “It’s unfortunate. The Development Control team reported that they had to intervene because the police built this estate directly under high-tension lines. They applied for approval, but it was denied. Yet, they continued construction.

“Look at where the high tension is! Assuming there was no high tension, the mere fact that Development Control refused approval means you cannot take the law into your hands just because you have force. Government exists to enforce rules, not break them.”

Galadima said the Police had been notified as far back as July 2023 but disregarded all notices on the plot allocated to it in 2018 for institutional development.

“When they sought approval, we inspected the site and declined due to the high-tension lines. We wrote to them, but they excavated and began construction anyway.”

He said the Department of Engineering flagged the site for a pending bridge project to address chronic flooding in the area.

“The bridge’s footing would occupy part of this land. We forwarded the engineering report to the police, but they ignored it. With such glaring risks, we couldn’t fold our arms, lives are at stake,” Galadima said.