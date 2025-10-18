Wale Ojo’s ‘This is not A Nollywood Movie’ Set for Release Dec.5

Esther Oluku

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Wale Ojo, has said that his latest movie ‘This is Not a Nollywood Movie’ will be available for viewing in cinemas from December 5, 2025.

The movie, written and directed by Wale Ojo and produced by Boma Akpore, tells the story of hope and determination when the lead character, Okechukwu, decides to make a comeback after a failed career.

The movie is an action-packed comedy which brings together a mix of veteran Nigerian actors and new voices showcasing Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage alongside the indefatigable Nigerian spirit. It features Bimbo Akintola, Julius Agu, Hanks Anuku, Shatta Bandle, Brother Shaggy, amongst others.

While the film is set for release this December, Ojo at a press conference Thursday explained that the movie will be premiered across five countries and will also be available for viewing in cinemas across the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America.

“We are going to have premieres in Accra, London, New York, Los Angeles and South Africa. From December 5th, we would be in Cinemas in Nigeria and we are also planning to release the film in international cinemas in the UK, the US, and Canada.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the movie, he explained that the movie was inspired by his various experiences in Nollywood and a desire to explore his comedy side.

“I’ve always liked to explore my comedy side and I thought I should write as script. It’s a combination of different experiences in Nollywood and I want this movie to be like a feel good tonic for my people. I want people to forget anything negative,” he said.