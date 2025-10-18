Towards a More Perfect Constitution

By Udora Orizu

Since its inauguration in February last year, the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has intentionally made concerted efforts to give Nigerians a Constitution that reflects and addresses their yearnings as well as aspirations.

Working in line with the methodology suggested by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON which dwells on inclusivity, transparency, and collaboration, the Committee Chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR took a people oriented approach in carrying out its task.

Having given itself the deadline of December 2025, the Committee begun work in earnest with series of meetings and preliminary stakeholders engagements, making sure the people are carried along at all stages of the all-important.

The Deputy Speaker said at the inauguration that some bills previously passed by the National Assembly but were not assented to by the President had been reintroduced, adding the Committee, was also willing to accommodate more bills to enhance the Constitution and strengthen democratic practice in the country.

Apart from fresh Constitution Alteration bills introduced, most of which have passed first and second readings as well as subjected to pubic hearings, the Committee provided avenues for the citizens to send memoranda to make the review more inclusive and encompassing.

Barely two months after its inauguration, the Committee received a total of 305 proposals from Nigerians and 112 bills on various national issues for consideration in the review of the 1999 Constitution.

The Committee’s Chairman, Kalu who disclosed this at its 2-Day retreat in Ikot Expene, Akwa Ibom state last year, the areas on which the proposals came included local govt autonomy, judiciary, electoral matters, state police, gender, human right issues among others which were shared to various experts to handle.

Towards making a more perfect Constitution, the Committee undertook series of activities, such as pre-inaugural meeting; sub-committees on workplan development; inauguration of the Committee; call for memoranda

appointment and inauguration of Consultants; retreat of the Secretariat and Consultants of the House joint Committee Secretariat and Consultants of both the Senate and the House.

In line with its policy of full consultation with all segments of the people and the Nigerian society, the Committee immediately began meeting with identified sectors; engaged the citizens from across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones through zonal hearings and capped it with a National Public hearing which was held on September 22, 2025 at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

At elaborate event, various stakeholders from the presidency – head of the executive branch of government through state legislatures, traditional rulers to lawyers, Civil Society Organisations to ethnic groups all made their input into how the new constitution looks like.

Tinubu said the ongoing constitutional amendment is another golden opportunity to strengthen Nigeria’s institutions, deepen federalism, guarantee fundamental rights and promote justice, equity and accountability across all spheres of national life.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the president said the Constitution is the supreme law of the land which is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations and challenges of the people.

He said the engagement is particularly important as it resonated strongly with his Renewed Hope Agenda which seeks to enthrone good governance, inclusive development, assuring that its outcome would receive the deserved attention.

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, insisted that constitution review must be in response to the realities, aspirations and challenges of the people such as security, justice and equity.

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman who spoke on behalf of the body, assured that they will fulfill their obligation in the amendment process.

The National Council of Traditional Rulers demanded for constitutional recognition, saying they are not out to compete with political leaders but to support them in achieving common good of the people.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who spoke for the monarchs said while traditional rulers had been excluded from the 1999 Constitution they still assist the government in policy implementation.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) supported the proposals on electoral reforms, devolution of powers and local government autonomy.

Also women with disabilities, called for increased inclusion in politics and other areas saying they were highly under-represented.

Speaking on behalf of opposition political parties, deputy national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Okey Osuoha called on the lawmakers to make clear provisions for electronic voting while supporting the general proposals for electoral reforms and devolution of power.

The committee followed up with a Consultative Engagement with the National Leadership of Political Parties – all registered political parties under the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Abuja.

It brought together national chairmen, secretaries, and women leaders of political parties who deliberated on proposed amendments covering judicial and electoral reforms, local government autonomy, women’s representation, state policing and human rights.

Thereafter, Committee underwent

a retreat in Enugu last Friday when

Deputy Speaker Kalu assured that the 10th National Assembly is committed to meeting the demands of Nigerians in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Kalu who is the chairman of the panel said that Nigerians want a more functional Constitution that will empower the local governments to deliver services, streamline electoral justice, strengthen fiscal federalism, guarantee women’s full participation in governance, and enhance accountability at all levels.

He emphasized that the gathering is a critical convergence of minds committed to the singular purpose of perfecting the country’s democracy as well as strengthening its constitutional foundation.

He said: “The outcome of this extensive consultative process is clear: Nigerians want a Constitution that works for them. Nigerians want a Constitution that empowers local governments to deliver services, streamlines electoral justice, strengthens fiscal federalism, guarantees women’s full participation in governance, and enhances accountability at all levels.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is in this vein that we have assembled a distinguished panel of constitutional lawyers, scholars, and policy analysts who will guide our deliberations, provide comparative perspectives, and help us navigate complex legal and political terrain.

“The work we do here in Enugu over the next few days will define the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy for the next generation. Will we be remembered as the Assembly that empowered local governments, thereby bringing governance closer to the people?

“Will we be remembered as the Assembly that shattered the glass ceiling and guaranteed women’s full participation in public life? Will we be remembered as the Assembly that restored public confidence in our electoral system? These are not rhetorical questions. They are moral and political imperatives that demand our immediate and decisive action.”

“As we commence our deliberations, I urge us all to be guided by three principles: First, unity of purpose. We represent different constituencies, different parties, and different ideologies. But on the issue of constitutional reform, we must speak with one voice. The amendments we propose must command broad, bipartisan support if they are to succeed. Let us focus on what unites us, not what divides us.

“Second, legislative discipline. Constitutional amendments are not

ordinary bills. They require meticulous drafting, rigorous scrutiny, and careful sequencing. We must resist the temptation to overload the amendment agenda with contentious or politically divisive proposals. Our focus must be on achievable, high-impact reforms that enjoy widespread public support.

“Third, the national interest. Every decision we make here must be guided by one question: What is best for Nigeria? Not what is best for our party, our region, or our personal ambitions, but what is best for the over 200 million Nigerians we were elected to serve.”

Moreso, the Joint Committee Retreat with the Senate will hold from Thursday, October 23rd, to Sunday, October 26th, 2025 in Lagos inorder to make further consolidation towards giving Nigerians a better Constitution.

*Orizu is media aide to Deputy Speaker