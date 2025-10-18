Sidel Opens New Lagos Office to Drive Sustainable Packaging, Regional Growth



Sunday Ehigiator



Global packaging solutions leader, Sidel, has officially opened a new office in Phoenix, Ikeja, Lagos, expanding its footprint in Africa and reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, customer support, and regional growth in West Africa.



The Lagos office becomes Sidel’s third African base, following its operations in South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya.



According to a statement from the company, the new space will serve as a strategic hub to strengthen customer partnerships and provide enhanced technical support for packaging in PET, can, and glass formats across Nigeria and neighbouring markets.



According to the Executive Vice President, Clive Smith, “West Africa is a growth engine for Africa’s beverage and packaging industries. Our new base in Lagos allows us to be closer to customers, helping them innovate and grow with efficient, sustainable solutions.”



Reinforcing the company’s confidence in Nigeria’s industrial potential, Sidel CEO, Pietro Cassani, noted: “With Nigeria’s size, talent, and manufacturing momentum, Lagos is a natural choice. This investment reflects our confidence in the region’s potential and our commitment to develop local capabilities in packaging innovation.”



Sidel has been a trusted partner to leading West African beverage producers, including StrongPack (Nigeria) and Twellium (Ghana), delivering advanced packaging lines and labelling systems that boost efficiency and sustainability.



The office launch was followed by a one-day Innovation Seminar themed ‘Driving Packaging Innovation and Sustainability for Tomorrow’, which convened key industry stakeholders from across the region.



“Discussions focused on implementing sustainable packaging technologies, optimising line efficiency, and adapting systems to meet the unique distribution challenges of West Africa.



“With over 40,000 machines installed in 170 countries and more than 5,000 employees worldwide, Sidel continues to leverage over 175 years of expertise to deliver innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions for the beverage, food, home, and personal care industries,” the statement read.