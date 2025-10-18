Shettima: Nigeria Ready To Lead Africa’s Economic Revolution Crusade

.Rallies governors as Afreximbank supports subnational investment move

.Woodhall Capital mobilises investors ahead of global roadshows

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hinted of Nigeria’s readiness to anchor a new era of intra-African trade and investment, leveraging its market size, economic weight, and innovation capacity to drive the continent’s next commercial revolution.

Shettima made the disclosure yesterday at the High-Level Conference on Intra-African Trade, jointly organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Woodhall Capital, Afreximbank, and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), at the State House, Abuja, ahead of a series of investment roadshows scheduled for London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

The Vice President represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Senator Ibrahim Hadeija, lauded Woodhall Capital for the “audacious mandate” to mobilise international funding for sovereign and sub-sovereign projects, calling it “an act of deep patriotic service that turns theoretical potential into bankable opportunities.

“For too long, the narrative of African trade has been dictated by what we extract and export to the Global North. Today, we must pivot and activate the vast untapped energy of intra-African trade,” he said.

While intra-continental trade in Europe and Asia stands at 65 per cent and 60 per cent respectively, Shettima lamented that Africa’s remains below 17 per, urging African nations to embrace the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a springboard for shared prosperity.

According to him, Nigeria’s subnationals — not just the federal government — must take the lead in attracting global capital by presenting “structurally sound, de-risked, and market-aligned” projects.

“As a government, we recognise that to attract sustainable investment, we must build an environment anchored on predictable policy, institutional transparency, and public accountability. Capital follows confidence, and confidence follows governance,” he said.

The Vice President stressed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to stabilising the currency, rationalising subsidies, and deepening business reforms through PEBEC.

He urged governors to seize emerging opportunities in agro-exports, regional power projects, and digital platforms, declaring “the capital is ready. The markets are ready. And the world is watching. This is our moment to redefine Nigeria’s place in Africa’s economic story — not as a participant, but as a leader.”

Earlier, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, emphasised that Nigerian states are ready to drive the continent’s next phase of growth.

Represented by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, AbdulRazaq said subnationals hold the key to unlocking Africa’s next wave of trade and economic expansion.

He described the gathering as “a declaration that Nigerian states are open for business, already bankable and globally competitive.”

The Chairman highlighted the NGF Investopedia platform, launched earlier this year, which showcases hundreds of investment-ready projects across infrastructure, energy, agriculture, logistics, and the creative economy — all aligned with AfCFTA priorities.

“Our collective goal is to deepen collaboration, mobilise capital, and strengthen confidence in the subnational investment ecosystem,” he added, commending Afreximbank and Woodhall Capital for supporting the NGF through blended finance and advisory services.”

Also speaking, Alain-Thierry (AT) Mbongue, Acting Regional Chief Operating Officer and Head of Mission for Anglophone West Africa, Afreximbank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to helping subnational governments attract investment and expand intra-African trade.

Representing Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, Mbongue described the forum as “a pivotal juncture in Nigeria’s investment narrative,” focused on commitments and frameworks to deliver tangible outcomes at scale.

He spotlighted the African Sub-Sovereign Government Network (AfSNET) — established in 2021 — as a platform enabling governors and mayors to exchange knowledge, shape innovative policies, and access Afreximbank’s tailored financing tools.

“Our guiding philosophy is simple: development must be decentralised. It must begin where the needs are most keenly felt — in cities, provinces, counties, and regions — and radiate outward to influence national and continental progress,” Mbongue said.

Over the past four years, AfSNET has convened investment conferences in Durban, Abuja, Cairo, and Kisumu, catalysing over $2 billion in trade and investment deals.

Mbongue also announced that Cross River State will host the next AfSNET Investment Forum in 2026.

On his part, Woodhall Capital President, Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, rallied local and international investors to leverage Nigeria’s evolving policy landscape, describing the forum as “a convergence of purpose, partnership, and vision.”

She linked the initiative to Woodhall’s 2025 Memorandum of Understanding with the NGF, which connects state-level projects with credible investors in the UK and the Gulf region.

Hunponu-Wusu hailed President Tinubu’s economic reforms — including forex liberalisation, exchange rate unification, and capital market deepening — as transformative measures restoring investor confidence.

“This forum is not merely a conversation; it is a bridge connecting policy with capital, Nigeria with the world, and vision with measurable impact,” she said, urging investors to “start from Africa, not outside it.”

She praised Afreximbank as a “Big Brother” to Woodhall Capital and paid tribute to Prof. Oramah as “a true African champion,” expressing confidence that incoming president Dr. George Elombi will sustain the momentum.

Announcing the upcoming NGF–Woodhall Capital international investor roadshows in London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, Hunponu-Wusu said the platforms would enable Nigerian states to engage financiers directly.

According to her, “No longer do we go with begging bowls. There’s investment onshore, on the continent. If you’re an investor wondering where to find partners, look around this room — they’re here.”