  • Saturday, 18th October, 2025

Pharmacists Kick against Proposed University of Medicine & Health Sciences

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago


The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has described as a misnomer, the branding of a university after a single professional in a multidisciplinary sector, and discriminatory.


Speaking ahead of the society’s 2025 Annual National Conference(DABO 2025) scheduled to be held in Kano next month, the PSN President, Prof. Ayuba Tanko, who frowned at the development said “by singling out medicine in the naming of a new health-sector University, other health professions are inadvertently relegated to a subordinate or surrogate status.”


This, he argued, “can be psychologically damaging, and could cause feelings of inferiority that affect students from their training days through their professional lives.’’
This practice Tanko further posited, ‘’violates Sections 42(A) and (B) of the 1999 Constitution, which prohibit discrimination against Nigerian citizens based on their gender, religion, or social and cultural affiliations.
‘’In Nigeria, a citizen’s social status significantly influences their benefits, privileges, and overall reward system,’’ he said.


He faulted the preponderance to place medicine very well above other health sciences, saying it was detrimental to the overall objective healthcare delivery system.
According to him, although “it is a well-established fact that medicine is a health science, but as a health science, medicine consists of a biological basis, clinical applications, evidence-based practice, and an interdisciplinary approach. Overall, medicine is a vital component of the health sciences, and not all about what it stands in healthcare delivery.”


He cited Nigeria’s first health-focused University, aptly named the University of Health Sciences, Makurdi, Benue State as an all-inclusive nomenclature for such institutions.
Tanko identified the establishment of the first, “University of Medical Sciences in the country by former Ondo State Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, a physician, as the beginning of what has become the fad in University development among States Governors in the country.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.