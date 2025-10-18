Nigeria, Qatar Set to Sign MoU on Cultural, Tourism Cooperation

Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said Nigeria has resumed talks with the Qatari government to boost cultural exchange, arts, and tourism relations between the two countries.

Musawa, who held a meeting in Abuja with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria, H.E. Dr Ali Ghamen Al-Hajri, highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and potential partnerships with Qatar to promote mutual understanding and growth.

She emphasised Nigeria’s diverse cultural history, showcasing its music, movie industry, and arts, and expressed interest in collaborating with Qatar to preserve and display Nigerian artefacts.

“Our relationship with the Gulf is important but not complete without Qatar. We have shared alignments with the Fulani, Hausas, and Kanuris in Qatar.

“We generate content through music, the movie industry, and the arts. We have been very active in recovering most of our artefacts, like the Benin bronzes, and we want to work with Qatar to preserve and display our artefacts. We also look forward to having a memorandum of understanding on how our culture, music and active tourism partnerships can benefit both countries,” Musawa added.

Earlier, the Qatari Ambassador, Al-Hajri stressed Qatar’s commitment to promoting art and cultural projects, emphasising its role in diplomacy and bridging nations.

The ambassador noted that both countries have significantly strengthened their economic ties in recent years through diplomatic engagement, to advance bilateral cooperation across several sectors including aviation, oil and gas, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture.

“Qatar is committed to collaborating with Nigeria to promote culture, increase tourism, and create mutually beneficial partnerships. The potential of Nigeria’s creative industry and its global influence is widespread.

“It will be mutually beneficial to officially document this conversation in an MoU, to boost Nigeria’s cultural richness, international collaborations, and the potential for growth in the creative industry and tourism sector including cultural events, art exhibitions, and exchange programs,” Al-Hajri said.

The meeting reflects a broader trend of cultural diplomacy, where Nigeria and Qatar leverage art and culture to foster international relations and cooperation. Both countries aim to boost cultural exchange, tourism, and economic growth through potential collaborations, including cultural events, art exhibitions, and exchange programs.

The signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership was discussed, with both parties expressing enthusiasm for the potential benefits of the collaboration.

In attendance were the Executive Director Katsina State History and Culture Bureau, Dr. Kabir Ali Masanawa, Founder Africa International Film Festival (AfRIFF), Chioma Ude, Special Adviser to the President on Culture, Moriam Ajaga and Special Adviser to the Minister on Sub-national Development, Abiola Abdulkareem.