Kebbi Govt Denies Hiring Chinese Security Firm to Fight Lakurawa

Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State Government has emphatically denied reports alleging the hiring of a Chinese security firm, G-Safety, to combat Lakurawa banditry and related crimes in the state.

In a press release, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, described the circulating report as “false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the general public.”

Idris explained that Governor Nasir Idris’ administration remains resolute in its commitment to strengthening security across Kebbi State, but emphasises that this will be achieved through collaboration with Nigerian security agencies, including the Armed Forces, Police, and other paramilitary organisations.

“The Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris, reiterates the administration’s resolve to continue working closely with the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies to ensure lasting peace, protection of lives and property, and the overall safety of the people of Kebbi State,” the statement read.

The denial comes amidst allegations by former Attorney General Abubakar Malami, who claimed Governor Idris was importing mercenaries and linking with terrorist groups, accusations the Kebbi State Government vehemently denies, labeling them baseless and politically motivated.

The government has urged the public to rely only on verified information from official government sources, cautioning against the spread of misinformation.

This development underscores the challenges of combating fake news and maintaining public trust in governance, particularly in a state grappling with security concerns.

The Kebbi State Government’s swift response aims to set the record straight and reassure citizens of its dedication to addressing security challenges through established and transparent channels. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders are advised to await official confirmations and verified updates from credible sources.