Goodhead: Era of Dependence on Imported Goods Must Give Way

.Says indigenous manufacturers ready to compete globally

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Chairman of the House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring, Hon. Boma Goodhead, has said that the House of Representatives will continue to support President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the era of dependence on imported products is over.

Goodhead stated this when she led members of her committee on an oversight visit to Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd., in Ogbaru, near Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday.

Zobis is an indigenous cable manufacturing company under the John Zobis Group, which consists of cable manufacturing, Zobis oil and gas, Zobis engineering, and others.

Goodhead who led the 15-member committee on the inspection said she was satisfied with what the company had done, showcasing Nigeria’s manufacturing ingenuity, and also assuring that Nigeria was ready to compete globally.

She said, “The House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring expresses deep satisfaction with the remarkable industrial strides recorded by Zobis Cable Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous electrical cable manufacturer located in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Our oversight visit today reaffirms that Nigeria has what it takes to produce world-class industrial materials locally and to meet the technical demands of the oil and gas, energy, and construction sectors.

“What we have witnessed at Zobis Cable is a strong demonstration of Nigerian ingenuity, technical excellence, and commitment to national industrial growth.

“As a Committee of the National Assembly, we are particularly impressed with the company’s adherence to the principles of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, its deployment of modern production technologies, and its ambitious drive toward value addition and import substitution. The scale of investment here shows that indigenous manufacturers are ready to compete globally if given the right policy support, visibility, and access to the oil and gas value chain.

“Importantly, this aligns with President’s renewed national drive for industrial transformation through the Presidential Directives on ‘Nigeria’s First Goods and Services’.

“The President has made it clear that under his administration, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies particularly those in the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure sectors — must prioritise the patronage of locally manufactured goods and services as a strategic path to sustainable economic growth, job creation, and technological self-reliance.

“The House Committee fully supports this Presidential vision and will continue to provide the legislative muscle and oversight framework needed to ensure its full implementation across Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem.

“This visit is therefore part of our broader legislative mandate to promote, monitor, and strengthen local content participation nationwide. By shining a spotlight on companies like Zobis Cable, we are sending a clear message: the era of dependence on imported cables and electrical materials must give way to a new phase of Nigerian industrial self-reliance and home-grown technological advancement. “

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. John Ezeobi, told the lawmakers that local manufacturers need protection from importers to be able to function optimally.

He said, “Local manufacturers need funding to be able to compete. Like today, as cable manufacturers our basic raw material is copper, but we have the expertise to set up copper manufacturing firms here, but funds are a problem.”