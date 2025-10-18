Davido Announces Nigerian Dates for his 5ive Tour, Set for a Lagos Grand Finale

Tosin Clegg

It’s been a great year for Davido so far, and his 5ive Tour across several states in North America has been nothing short of spectacular. From featured performances by Victony, Odumodublvck, Morravey, Adekunle Gold, among other acts, the shows indeed gave fans a true value for their tickets. Ciara, Fat Joe And Jamaican star, Popcaan also made appearances during the tours which also extended to Canada and further highlights the influence of Davido on the global music stage.

Davido’s energy is undeniably unmatched, and with such an excellent team behind him, we can’t help but expect greatness portrayed at all he does. Complementing his work ethic is also the brilliance of his long-term manager, Asa Asika, who has done a fantastic job working with Davido.

Kicking off the tour is Akwa Ibom on the 26th of October 2025, followed by a rather surprising location, Adamawa, scheduled for October 29th. November 1st he touches down in Enugu and Ibadan follows next on the 9th of November, before the grand finale in the city that births mega global superstars, Lagos on Christmas Day, 25th of December 2025.

Davido shared via Instagram post his excitement over this home tour, saying, “I’m blessed to perform all around the world, and everywhere I go, Nigeria goes with me. But this time I’m bringing it HOME.”

“After an unforgettable North American tour, it’s only right we bring that energy back where it all began. ME 5IVE TOUR NIGERIA, y’all ready??!!

This one’s for the culture. This one’s personal. This one’s for US.”

As soon as the post went live, many fans stormed his comments section, sharing anticipation for the tour dates, but many are also seeking his listing of their locations, as well as a few who are surprised Abuja and Osun aren’t scheduled for the tour. But would more locations and dates be added as fans are eager to have a dose of his experience? Sadly, that might only be unveiled in the coming days as he his expected to wrap up his North America Tour in Atlanta on Thursday 20th November 2025.