Carloha Sponsors NAPE Golf Tournament with Tiggo 8 Pro As Hole-in-One Prize

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor of Chery automobiles in Nigeria, has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming NAPE (Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists) Golf Tournament, which will take place in November 2025, at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

As part of this sponsorship, Carloha is offering a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV to the golfer who achieves a hole-in-one — a gesture that underlines Carloha’s commitment to building strong relationships with the oil and gas sector while celebrating excellence through sport.

The sponsorship, themed “Strengthening Bonds with Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector Through Golf”, represents a deliberate step by Carloha to engage with one of Nigeria’s most critical industries. Golf, with its traditions of discipline, precision, and strategy, mirrors the qualities that define both the engineering of Chery vehicles and the professionalism of Nigeria’s oil and gas community.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing, Carloha Nigeria, stated, “We are proud to be part of the NAPE Golf Tournament. It is a prestigious platform that exemplifies excellence, unity, and community spirit. At Carloha, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, inspire high performance, and positively impact society.”

Expanding on the partnership, Mr. Mahan added, “The values embodied by the game of golf — class, precision, and discipline — closely mirror those of the petroleum industry, which is renowned for its commitment to safety and operational excellence. These are principles that both Carloha and Chery deeply cherish.”

“By sponsoring this distinguished tournament and presenting the Tiggo 8 Pro as the Hole-in-One prize, we aim to foster healthy competition, celebrate achievement, and reinforce our shared commitment to excellence.” Mahan concluded.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, represents a perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and luxury. Designed with executives and industry leaders in mind, the seven-seater vehicle offers, Smart technology with an advanced digital cockpit and infotainment system, Premium comfort through leather-trimmed interiors and versatile space, and Performance and safety with a turbocharged engine and intelligent driver-assist features. More importantly, the Tiggo 8 Pro, like all other Chery passenger vehicles from Carloha comes standard with the Carloha Care 6-6-7 package, which offers a 6-year warranty, 6 years free service and 7 days repair promise.

Positioned as a prize for excellence at the tournament, the Tiggo 8 Pro highlights Carloha’s drive to reward distinction and provide premium mobility solutions tailored to the aspirations of Nigerian professionals.

The NAPE Golf Tournament is a key highlight of the Annual International Conference and Exhibition, attracting petroleum explorationists, geoscientists, executives, policymakers, and thought leaders from across Nigeria and beyond.

As the tournament tees off, Carloha congratulates NAPE on another milestone gathering and extends its best wishes to all participating golfers. The company looks forward to celebrating the excellence, camaraderie, and sportsmanship that continue to make the NAPE Golf Tournament a symbol of pride in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Carloha is committed to redefining vehicle ownership through customer-focused initiatives and strong aftersales support under the CarlohaCare program.