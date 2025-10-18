Bayelsa Reiterates Commitment to Conclude All Ongoing Projects

.Releases income, expenditures for August, September

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governments has again reiterated its commitments to finish all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure.

Speaking at the Transparency briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital, the Commissioner of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, also reassured Bayelsans of government continuous commitments to accountability and transparency.

She said Governor Douye Diri believed that in a representative government, accountability is key, while transparency is essential in building trust and ensuring that citizens are informed about how their resources are being utilised.

She said, “Our administration is committed to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in all our dealings.

Furthermore, we are excited about the potential investment opportunities in power generation and energy.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to create an enabling environment that will attract investors and stimulate economic growth. We believe that a stable and reliable power supply is essential for the development of our state, and we are committed to exploring all avenues to achieve this goal.

“Recently, we took delivery of our Turbines. Installation has reached and advanced stage. When completed, Bayelsa will now experience uninterrupted power supply. You can imagine what this mean for the economy of the state and individual businesses and investment.”

Some of these projects include she mentioned includes, the Igbogene AIT Ring Road, New Commissioners’ Quarters, Glory Drive, Yenagoa/Oporoma Road, Nembe/Brass Road, Ogbonbiri/Toru Orua Road, and Polaku/Sabageria Road, Igbogene Stadium and the 9 storey Secretariat Complex.

She said these projects are crucial enhancing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for citizens and also provide opportunities for employment across the all sectors.

Earlier, giving a breakdown of the income and expenditures, the Special Adviser to the governor on Treasury, Revenues and Accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulou, said the state has balance of N106.5 billion after capital and recurrent expenditures for the month of August and September.

He said the State is financially balanced to see all the ongoing projects to completion.