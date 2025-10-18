Abuja Continental Hotel Wins Distinguished Legacy Award

Charles Ajunwa

Abuja Continental Hotel has won the Distinguished Legacy Award for its outstanding contributions to elevating hospitality standards in the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

The award was presented by Edvans Consult Ltd, in collaboration with the Institute of Hospitality (UK, Nigeria Region) and the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON).

The recognition celebrates the hotel’s enduring commitment to excellence, operational innovation, and its impact on the nation’s hospitality landscape.

The presentation took place at the Hotel Owners’ Dinner Outreach (2nd Edition) — a premier annual gathering of key stakeholders, investors, regulators, and innovators shaping the future of the Nigerian hospitality industry.

Presenting the award, Mr. Femi Olowoyo, Head of Edvans Consult Ltd, commended Abuja Continental Hotel for its exemplary performance and brand legacy.

Olowoyo emphasised that the Distinguished Legacy Award programmes aims “to support hotel owners, operators, and investors in building sustainable, globally competitive brands that reflect the true potential of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the hotel, Karl Hala, Group General Manager, expressed delight at the recognition, describing it as “a great honour and splendid news for both employees and our esteemed guests.”

“We’re thrilled and delighted that Abuja Continental Hotel has received the Distinguished Legacy Award. This recognition celebrates the hotel’s ongoing transformation and commitment to elevating hospitality in Nigeria’s capital city,” Hala stated.

He further noted that the hotel’s success stems from its continuous drive for service excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction — values that have solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality brands.

“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and to the trust of our guests. I dedicate this recognition to the staff and management team for their hard work, passion, and pursuit of excellence,” Hala added.

The Distinguished Legacy Award underscores Abuja Continental Hotel’s role as a benchmark for quality and innovation — reaffirming its leadership in redefining modern hospitality in the FCT.

Both Edvans Consult Ltd and the Institute of Hospitality are the brainchild of the Distinguished Legacy Award initiative, designed to recognise visionary leadership, sustainable operations, and lasting contributions within Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH), one of the collaborating partners, is a world-leading professional membership body for hospitality professionals. Established in 1938, the IoH is committed to promoting continuing professional development, ethical leadership, and lifelong learning across all sectors of hospitality worldwide.