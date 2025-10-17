SAIL Innovation Lab’s Blockchain Program Empowers Youth, Bridges Global Tech Hiring Gap

A 22-year-old Computer Science graduate has secured a job offer as a Blockchain Developer barely three months after completing a scholarship-supported training at SAIL Innovation Lab in Lagos; a development that underscores the growing impact of the program on Nigeria’s digital workforce.

The young graduate, who had no portfolio and limited confidence before joining the blockchain cohort, built two capstone projects, presented at a community meetup, and successfully completed several interviews that led to her employment.

Established by Senator Tokunbo Abiru and his wife’s foundation in partnership with Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) and Appliso Technologies, SAIL Innovation Lab has trained over 5,000 Nigerians in various digital skills since inception. Its blockchain track, facilitated by blockchain specialist Victory Adugbo, has so far produced more than 200 graduates who are now contributing to the tech ecosystem locally and globally.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, program facilitator Victory Adugbo said the focus of the program is on practical outcomes rather than hype.

“Our goal has always been to turn learning into employment. We focus on measurable outcomes; clean code histories, transparent feedback cycles, and capstone projects that prove candidates can deliver value from day one,” he stated.

Under Adugbo’s leadership, the program adopts a work-based learning model that mirrors real industry practices. Learners engage in weekly sprints, code reviews, and capstone defenses assessed by industry practitioners. They are also exposed to conferences and Web3 meetups across Lagos to build professional networks and gain real-world experience.

Unlike many short-term tech bootcamps that stop at content delivery, SAIL Innovation Lab’s curriculum integrates teamwork practices, version control, issue tracking, and demo-day readiness to ensure graduates are job-ready.

Participants attest to the program’s effectiveness. Adeyemi Eniola, a former frontend engineer, said, “I felt blockchain was too complex for me, but the support system made the journey rewarding. Today, I can understand and build on the blockchain.”

Another graduate, Olajumoke Emmanuel, who transitioned from design to blockchain development, described the experience as life-changing. “It was the fastest learning curve of my life,” he said, noting that he now instructs at CodarAfrica, leads at XeroLab, and contributes to open-source projects.

Being a scholarship-funded initiative, SAIL Innovation Lab also provides access to participants from Lagos and neighboring communities, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to opportunity.

According to Adugbo, the program’s mission is to drive workforce development and economic growth.

“This is about empowering young Nigerians with the skills to earn globally while contributing locally,” he emphasized.

As global demand for blockchain developers continues to rise, SAIL Innovation Lab’s model is proving that with mentorship, structure, and exposure, Nigerian youth can compete effectively on the international stage.

The newly employed graduate has already pledged to return to the lab as a mentor. “Someone paved the way for me,” she said. “I want to hold it for the next group.”