Fubara Cancels N134bn  Secretariat Contract Awarded to CCECC

*Orders refund of N20bn mobilisation fee

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers State Government has revoked the N134billion contract awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the State Secretariat Complex by the Emergency Rule Administration.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi disclosed that the decision was reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Fubara, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt

According to the statement, the council also directed the immediate refund of the N20bn mobilisation fee already paid to the contractor.

The Council further approved the revalidation of the bidding processes for four contracts, consisting of the renovation of the State Secretariat Complex, construction of reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation works in several riverine communities of Opobo/Nkoro, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas.

The projects earlier advertised for which bid documents were cancelled by the Emergency Administration and fees returned to the companies that had earlier purchased them.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Austin Ezekiel-Hart explained that the contracts had been awarded in a hasty manner without following due process.

He said the council, therefore, approved the revalidation of the bidding process for all four contracts that were earlier advertised in national dailies on February 19, 2025.

Ezekiel-Hart explained that with the revalidation process now on, a fresh bidding will be advertised in newspapers for competent and experienced contractors to prequalify and submit both technical and commercial bids.

He listed the projects to include,: “The construction of 4.8km reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation of Queenstown, Epellema, Oloma, and Minima communities in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area in Rivers State. The construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Ndoni-Onukwu, Isikwu, and Aziazagi communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

“The construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Utuechi, Obiofu, Isala, Ani-Eze, and Odugri communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area. The renovation, retrofitting and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex,” he added.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, announced that the council approved the constitution of a committee to develop a proposal for the creation of Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and ICT Laboratories across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She explained that the initiative is in line with the federal government’s directive that beginning in 2026, all examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) will be computer-based.

The committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, has the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Works, Information and Communications and Commisaioner for Energy as members.

Dr. Uzoma-Nwogu said the move will prepare Rivers youths for a digital future and improve the quality of education across the state.

On issues of employment, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr Chisom Gbali, said the council reviewed ongoing efforts to create jobs for Rivers youths.

He disclosed that his ministry has been directed to develop a framework for job creation and economic empowerment, noting that the government is determined to open up more opportunities for the young population.

“We want to assure Rivers youths that there will be a rising tide of employment and steady waves of economic empowerment,” Dr. Gbali said. “We know our Governor, when he makes a promise, he ensures it is fulfilled.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, said council also deliberated extensively on the recent flash floods experienced in some parts of the state.

He said the council directed immediate remedial intervention to address the situation, and cautioned residents against the indiscriminate disposal of waste into drainage channels and building on waterways, which worsens flooding.