Contact Staff Commends NCAA, Seeks Regular Training 

Chinedu Eze

Members of contact staff of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have commended the management of the Authority for extending its Public Relations Pep Talk to the regional offices across the country, describing the initiative as timely, enriching, and a morale booster for enhanced productivity.

The training programme, themed: ‘Character and Relationship for Maximum Productivity’, took place at the Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Kano regional offices.

The workshop, which was conceptualised and facilitated by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SAPTCO Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, was earlier organised for cleaners and security personnel at the NCAA Headquarters in Abuja and Lagos regional office.

However, the current management, in its commitment to capacity building, approved its extension to other regions to further strengthen the organisation’s frontline engagement and service delivery.

Participants described the interactive sessions, which were adopted by use of PowerPoint and discussion methods to ensure their easy assimilation and active engagement as enriching.

Focus areas of training included the role of contact staff as the interface between NCAA and its publics, proper dressing and professional reception for visitors and understanding NCAA’s activities, key personnel, vision, and mission.