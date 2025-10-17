  • Friday, 17th October, 2025

Coca-Cola System Champions Circular Economy Dialogue at NESG Summit

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, reaffirmed its leadership in driving circularity and environmental sustainability by sponsoring an interactive session at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja.

The session, themed Driving Industrialisation Through Circular PET Packaging: Unlocking Nigeria’s Green Economy, brought together senior government officials, regulators, and industry leaders to explore how circularity can accelerate industrial growth, create jobs, and power Nigeria’s transition to a green economy.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, commended the Coca-Cola System for its sustained leadership in recycling and packaging recovery. He described the company’s efforts as a model for how private sector innovation can complement government action in advancing sustainability.

“In January this year, I was in Lagos at the Nigerian Bottling Company’s packaging waste collection hub in Apapa,” the Minister said. “That initiative, alongside efforts like the National Automotive Design and Development Council’s End-of-Life Vehicle Regulation, speaks to the growing commitment to redefine our industrial landscape, where manufacturing and sustainability intersect, and where industry is not just about output, but also about impact.”

