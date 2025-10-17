CHRISTOPHER KOLADE (1932-2025) 

Christopher Kolade, pioneer broadcaster, boardroom guru and diplomat, dies aged 92

Very few Nigerians of his generation displayed the level of integrity, versatility and firmness for which he was renown. Indeed, he was one of Nigeria’s most respected figures in both public and private life. But last Wednesday, veteran broadcaster, diplomat, and corporate leader, Dr Christopher Kolade, passed away peacefully. He was 92. “He was among the finest of men,” noted President Bola Tinubu in his tribute. “He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity…He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication.” Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku agrees: “The country has lost an Iroko in its limited forest of public servants with impeccable integrity and ethical leaders in its corporate world.”

While we commiserate with his family over the loss, Christopher Kolade instilled enduring values of integrity and service that will continue to shape our society for generations. The sheer diversity of his services indicates a rounded exposure which can only come from the kind of training which was bequeathed by the colonialists.

Born in Erin-Oke, Osun State, in 1932, Kolade attended Government College, Ibadan, before proceeding to the prestigious Fourah Bay College, Freetown, Sierra Leone where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. After some years as a colonial Educational Officer in the Western Region in the 1950s, Kolade went into broadcasting — a move that later defined the early part of his glorious career. He rose through the ranks at then Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (now the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria) to become Director-General. His voice on the Radio Nigeria network news carried the unmistakable confidence of a man with purpose. His professionalism and insistence on ethical journalism were qualities that set him apart.

After almost two decades in broadcasting, Kolade joined Cadbury Nigeria Plc in 1978 as administration director. He later became Managing Director, Chief Executive, and eventually Chairman, leading the company through what many dubbed as its “golden era.” His imprint at Cadbury transferred his discipline and good breeding to the pinnacle of Corporate Nigeria. Kolade promoted business transparency and accountability through his chairmanship of organisations such as Integrity Organisation Ltd and The Convention on Business Integrity Ltd., long before “corporate governance” became a catch phrase in Nigeria’s business culture.

Indeed, Kolade’s contributions to education, broadcasting, and business leadership earned him a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most respected figures. Among his remarkably enduring legacies was his tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Within the five years he served as the country’s representative, Kolade earned widespread respect for his diplomacy, integrity, and humility. He was the quintessential diplomat and worthy representative.

The involvement of Kolade in the education sector was extensive. Among several engagements, he lectured at several institutions, including Lagos Business School and Covenant University, mentoring generations of young leaders. At the Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, he taught courses in Corporate Governance and Human Resources Management at the Business School as well as Leadership and Conflict Management at the School of Media and Communication. He was a member of the university’s Governing Council, later its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. He also served as Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State.

Kolade was an impeccable patriot and gentleman who spent his life working for the progress of our country. In 2012, Kolade was appointed chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme Board by President Goodluck Jonathan. In this and on some other occasions when he was called upon to preside over a welfare public works programme in later life, he was never found wanting. Fair to all he came across, calm and measured in expression, Kolade has left us with attributes and values that we should impress upon our youth.

May his soul rest in peace.