Atinuda 5.0: The Summit Powering Africa’s Global Creative Ascent 

Atinuda 5.0, held last week in Lagos, showcased Africa’s creative brilliance under the theme “Local to Global: Creative Transformation.” What began as a small industry gathering has grown into a continental movement, drawing over 75 speakers and thousands of participants across fashion, media, technology, and design. The three-day summit hailed as “the Cannes Lions of Africa” celebrated authentic African creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation, with powerful sessions led by icons like Leo Stan Ekeh, Alexander Amosu, and Lincoln Alexander. From masterclasses to the “Spark the Future” pitch initiative, Precious Ugwuzor writes that Atinuda 5.0 not only inspired but also empowered a new generation of creators to take Africa’s story from local grit to global glory

The energy was electric. The ambitions were audacious. And the message was unmistakable: Africa is ready to command the global creative stage.

Last week, the vibrant city of Lagos played host to ATINUDA 5.0, a spectacular celebration of Africa’s creative ingenuity themed “Local to Global: Creative Transformation.” What began years ago as a small gathering for event professionals has evolved into a continental movement, uniting more than 75 speakers and thousands of participants from the events industry – fashion, planners, media, technology, and design. The atmosphere was charged – a fine blend of cultural pride and cosmopolitan flair with Nigerian and international fashion displays adding a visual symphony of textures, colors, and creativity.

Every detail reflected deliberate branding excellence: the venue décor, a harmony of bold African motifs and contemporary elegance; the packaging and set designs, each telling a story of craft and cultural identity; and the carefully curated gift items – chic, nouveau keepsakes that reinforced the summit’s message of originality and refinement.

For three pulsating days, conversations, collaborations, and masterclasses turned the Lagos Continental Hotel venue into what many described as “the Cannes Lions of Africa.” Founder Ayiri Oladunmoye set the tone, declaring:

“Africa’s creators are no longer content with being local champions. They’re building global brands, telling stories that resonate universally, and creating innovations that drive real change.”

From Local Grit to Global Glory

Atinuda’s core message was clear – creativity thrives when commerce and purpose align. Icons such as Leo Stan Ekeh, tech magnate and founder of Zinox Group; Lincoln Alexander, celebrity cake designer and founder of Flour House Cakes & Co.; and Alexander Amosu, luxury brand creator and entrepreneur, led transformative sessions that bridged artistry and enterprise.

Beyond technique, speakers explored how to build sustainable creative businesses – through strategic partnerships, monetization, and innovation. As one participant put it:

“It’s one thing to have talent; it’s another to know how to build an empire with it. Atinuda teaches you the latter.”

Redefining luxury, resilience, and creative wealth

In a keynote titled “Redefining Luxury in Africa: From Access to Experience,” Alexander Amosu traced his journey from London’s modest neighborhoods to global luxury prominence.

He began by creating R&B Ringtones, turning personalized mobile tones into a multimillion-dollar business – a daring leap that reflected Africa’s spirit of innovation. From there, he launched Amosu Luxury, crafting diamond-encrusted phones, couture suits, and champagne for an elite global clientele.

“To go from local to global, your product must not only be excellent but authentically you,” Amosu told the captivated audience. “The world isn’t looking for a copy. It’s looking for a new story.”

Leo Stan Ekeh, represented by his son, Nnamdi Ekeh, Group CEO, Konga echoing that sentiment, noted that Africa’s creative resilience is its greatest asset. “Entrepreneurial resilience is about turning obstacles into opportunities. Innovation born from necessity is our biggest advantage.”

A journey baked in passion

For Lincoln Alexander, founder of Flour House Cakes & Co., that innovation came from the kitchen floor of his childhood home. Inspired by his mother’s artistry, he started baking as a teenager before pursuing an academic career in public health.

In 2018, he merged passion with purpose, launching Flour House Cakes & Co., now celebrated in global publications like ELLE, ESSENCE, The Knot, and Ebony, with appearances on The Tonight Show and Foodtastic. His story embodies Atinuda’s Local to Global spirit – transforming a deeply personal craft into a global creative brand.

Empowering the Next Generation

Atinuda’s impact went beyond talk. The “Spark the Future” Creative Pitch Initiative offered grants and partnerships to young entrepreneurs, with Yakubu of Yaz Laundering & Cleaning Services walking away with a brand-new car courtesy of Nord Motors. It was a moment that symbolized Atinuda’s tangible commitment to nurturing Africa’s next creative giants.

Oluwatobi Ajayi, the dynamic founder and CEO of Nord Motors, also made one of the event’s most impactful presentations on resilience and indigenous innovation. A firm believer that Africans can build world-class products for global markets, Ajayi recounted how Nord Motors was born out of sheer determination to redefine the continent’s automotive narrative. From humble beginnings assembling vehicles in Nigeria, the company has grown into a proudly African automobile brand, producing rugged, stylish, and affordable vehicles tailored to local terrains and lifestyles. His story of perseverance through infrastructural, financial, and perceptual challenges embodied the Atinuda spirit of creating from within. “Resilience,” he told the audience, “is not just surviving the storm; it’s learning to build while the wind still blows.”

A celebration of Art, Culture, and Identity

The summit culminated in an elegant gala tagged “Africa Glam Affair,” where the night shimmered with African elegance and international polish. Models draped in radiant Adire fabrics, designers from Lagos to Kigali, and performers blending drum beats with jazz riffs turned the evening into a live mural of Africa’s creative confidence.

The décor’s branding detail remained consistent – every visual, prop, and gift exuded the essence of Àtinúdá, the Yoruba expression for “to create from within.” It was more than aesthetics; it was storytelling by design.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who graced the event, described the summit as a catalyst for Africa’s economic renewal: “Creativity is the engine of our economy and the soul of our society. When we empower our creative minds, we unlock infinite possibilities for our future.”

A movement, not a moment

As the lights dimmed on Atinuda 5.0, it was clear this was more than a conference — it was a movement. With plans for regional chapters and hybrid participation across Africa, the summit is shaping into a pan-African ecosystem for creative growth.

“Atinuda is not just a gathering,” said Ayiri Oladunmoye. “It’s a movement born from the boundless power of creativity.”

While comparisons to Cannes Lions are flattering, Atinuda stands apart – a uniquely African platform redefining global creativity through authenticity, innovation, and resilience.

Attendees left not just with business cards, but with renewed conviction: Africa’s creative lions are not just roaring – they’re rewriting the story of global innovation.