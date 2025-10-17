2027: For Ogun West, It’s Nothing But Governorship

By Kayode Oladele

In the political arithmetic of Ogun State, no equation has remained more stubbornly unresolved than the question of equitable power rotation. Since the creation of the state in 1976, the governorship has rotated between Ogun East and Ogun Central, while Ogun West: the Yewa-Awori axis has continued to watch from the sidelines. For five decades, the zone has supplied votes, loyalty, and legitimacy to successive governments but has never been allowed to produce one.

From Chief Olabisi Onabanjo of Ogun East, to Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun Central, and to Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun East, Ogun West has remained the perpetual “beautiful bride” of Ogun politics; courted before elections, ignored after. The geopolitical injustice is as clear as it is painful: in 50 years, Ogun West has never produced a governor.

Yet Ogun West has always stood tall when duty called. Our people have voted faithfully, served diligently, and contributed immensely to the growth of Ogun State. From the booming industries of Ota and Agbara to the vast farmlands of Ilaro, Ayetoro, Imeko, and Ado-Odo, Ogun West has powered the state’s economy.

Despite this, Ogun West remains politically marginalized. In every electoral cycle, the zone is mobilized as a support base rather than a stakeholder, its turn postponed with familiar platitudes about “competence,” “zoning flexibility,” or “party supremacy.” We have given strength, votes, and vision but not yet been given the chance to lead. Now, we are saying with one voice: our time has come.

The demand for Ogun West’s governorship is not a plea for sympathy. It is a legitimate constitutional and moral claim rooted in fairness, representation, and justice; fundamental principles enshrined in the Federal Character principle that guides equitable distribution of political power. If the spirit of inclusion is good for Nigeria, it must also be good for Ogun State.

Every section of the state has the right to taste leadership. The governorship should not remain the birthright of two Senatorial Districts when governance affects all citizens. This is why the 2027 election offers a defining moral test: will Ogun State continue the cycle of exclusion or finally correct a historical wrong?

The 2027 governorship must be the moment Ogun West claims its rightful place in Ogun’s political history. Anything less would perpetuate injustice and undermine the very foundation of Nigeria’s unity. The slogan going forward must be clear and unwavering: “For Ogun West, It’s Nothing But Governorship.”

At the heart of this renewed agitation stands Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi whose life and career reflect the balance, unity, and competence Ogun State urgently needs.

A son of Ogun West by paternal ancestry, Yayi’s maternal roots in Kemta, Abeokuta, Ogun Central gives him a heritage that makes him a natural bridge between two of the state’s most politically influential zones. This dual lineage, combined with his national political exposure, has positioned him as a unifying figure whose acceptance transcends senatorial boundaries.

From Yewa to Egba, from Ijebu to Remo, Yayi’s name has become synonymous with performance, philanthropy, and leadership qualities that have made him one of the most popular politicians in Nigeria today.

Yayi represents true leadership; a leadership built on competence, justice, and balance. His candidature is not about sentiment; it is about restoring equity and redefining the future of Ogun State. With Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, Ogun West has found its voice, its bridge, and its future. As stated above, his parental roots make him the perfect unifier for a new era of progress.

Giving Ogun West the governorship is not charity. It is justice. It is the only way to heal old wounds and strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all three senatorial districts. We are not asking for special treatment; we are asking for our turn.

Every generation faces a defining moment; a time when history calls and the people must rise. For Ogun West, that moment is now. 2027 is not just another election; it is a referendum on justice and inclusion.

Let no one deceive us with promises of deputy governorship or token appointments. We have played second fiddle for too long. We have supported others; now, others must support us. For Ogun West, It’s nothing but Governorship.

Every son and daughter of Ogun West must carry this message into every ward, every home, every political party, and every conversation. We must speak it boldly and act it bravely. Our unity is our strength. Divided, we fall again; united, we win the future.

The future will not hand us what we deserve ; we must claim it. The 2027 election is our historic opportunity to complete the political cycle of equity in Ogun State. Let it be said that in our time, Ogun West rose, united, and claimed its rightful place. So, from Imeko to Ota, from Ilaro to Ipokia, from Ado-Odo to Ayetoro, from Oja-Odan to Ijoun, the message must echo across the land: Our time is now and we will not be denied again.

As the political temperature rises, one truth remains indisputable: Ogun West’s time has come. The state cannot continue to sideline a region that has sustained its economy and supported every administration. The people of Ogun West are ready, and in Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, they have found both a symbol and a substance of leadership.

The time for half-measures is over. For Ogun West, it is nothing but the governorship, nothing less will suffice.

*Oladele is the Acting Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Abuja