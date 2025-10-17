2027: APC Strong Enough to Manage Defections, Expectations, Says C’ River Gov

‎

‎Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the most formidable political platform in Nigeria, capable of managing the wave of defections and the expectations of both new entrants and long-standing members ahead of the 2027 general election.

‎

‎Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the quarterly meeting of the APC Governors’ Forum in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Governor Otu attributed the growing attraction to the ruling party to what he described as “the steady and deliberate revival of Nigeria’s economy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

‎

‎“The attraction is simple. The economy is growing, and it’s very clear that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, is doing the right things. Everyone who truly desires progress and the growth of Nigeria is naturally gravitating towards that direction. People can now see a clear path of economic recovery and stability,” he said.

‎

‎The governor dismissed insinuations of internal tension within the party, assuring Nigerians that the APC has the structure and maturity to harmonize interests between its founding members and new joiners.

“From the day you join APC, you have equal rights. The machinery put in place is such that there will be no issue. Our main agenda is not about internal politics but about delivering to Nigerians the dividends of good governance,” he stated.

‎

‎According to him, the focus of the APC under President Tinubu remains the transformation of the national economy, deepening democratic governance, and ensuring that citizens feel the tangible benefits of reforms being undertaken at both federal and state levels.

“It’s not about who came first or last,” he emphasized, “it’s about uniting to build a country that works for everyone.”

‎

‎Responding to questions on the 2027 elections, Governor Otu said the performance of the administration and the trajectory of its policies already provide strong grounds for optimism.

“The policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda are delivering real results. This meeting is for retrospection, alignment and collaboration, to ensure that as governors, we are all moving on the right path of sustainable development,” he said.

‎

‎The Cross River governor expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress being recorded nationwide, citing improvements in key sectors.

“From the indices and the physical results, we are doing very well. The country is moving in the right direction. There’s visible improvement in almost all areas, and if you check today, agriculture has contributed even more than oil. That is a testament to true diversification,” he said.

‎

‎Governor Otu maintained that the APC government’s economic reforms were not only stabilizing the macroeconomic environment but also promoting inclusivity across the federation.

“Nigeria is on the proper path to recovery,” he reiterated. “It’s good for inclusive governance, and that’s why everyone should come together to deliver on this collective agenda.”

‎

‎He concluded with a note of confidence and unity, urging Nigerians to sustain their faith in the Renewed Hope project. “We are actually doing it,” Otu declared. “The results are showing, and with continued collaboration, we will deliver the Nigeria of our dreams.”

