TD Africa, HP Strengthen Partnership, Eye Expansion across Africa

TD Africa, the leading technology distributor in sub-Saharan Africa, recently hosted a high-level delegation from HP to renew and review their strategic commitments and explore deeper collaboration opportunities. The meeting served as a crucial step toward advancing their joint mission to enhance technology accessibility across the continent.

Speaking during the meeting, Group Head, Computing Business at TD Africa, Ikenna Ekeh, expressed optimism about the renewed partnership.

“TD Africa and HP have walked this journey together for years, and this meeting reaffirms our joint commitment to deliver value to our customers and partners across Africa. As HP’s financial year draws to a close, this is the time to realign, refocus, and reposition for impact, ensuring that the next phase of our partnership is bolder, smarter, and truly pan-African,” Ikenna Ekeh said.

Head of Channel, Southern and Central Africa (SCA) at HP, Richard Stainforth, commended TD Africa’s consistent drive in building sustainable partnerships and market leadership. “TD Africa has proven time and again that they are not just a distributor, but a true growth partner. Our goal moving forward is to deepen collaboration, expand reach, and continue to deliver innovation that meets the real needs of businesses and consumers across Africa,” Stainforth said.