Shobanjo Inducted into Loeries Hall of Fame

Stories by Raheem Akingbolu

Nigeria’s legendary advertising practitioner, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has been inducted into the prestigious Loeries Hall of Fame — the first West African to receive this honor since its inception in 2008. The recognition was announced during the 47th annual Loeries Awards ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa.

For over four decades, Dr. Shobanjo, the Chairman of Troyka Holdings, has been a transformative figure in African marketing. As Chairman of Troyka Holdings, he has guided the development of a conglomerate that includes Insight Communications, Leo Burnett, Starcom Media Perspectives, and several other industry leaders. His leadership has elevated Troyka from a Nigerian enterprise into a globally connected network, notably through its partnership with Publicis Groupe.

Under his guidance, Troyka has set standards for integrated marketing excellence across Africa, earning numerous international awards for creativity and strategic innovation. Widely regarded as Nigeria’s “Father of Modern Advertising,” Shobanjo’s mentorship and emphasis on discipline and innovation have nurtured countless industry practitioners and entrepreneurs.