Ogun: ITF Has Empowered 25M Nigerians to Become Self-dependent

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Director General (DG) of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dr. Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun has lauded the many achievements of the Fund, disclosing that ITF has trained and empowered over 25 million Nigerians in diverse skills that have made them self-dependent.

 Ogun, who disclosed this in a message to stakeholders to mark the Fund’s 45th anniversary, added that among its numerous initiatives, the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) Programme stood out as one of the ITF’s flagship achievements.

He explained that SUPA was designed to retool, retrain, and certify Nigerian artisans in line with international standards, positioning them to compete effectively in local and global markets.

The programme, he said had already produced thousands of certified artisans across sectors such as electrical installation, tiling, plumbing, ICT, fashion design and project management amongst others.

“Through the implementation of strategic programmes and partnerships, the ITF had trained over 25 million of Nigerians in various trades, empowering them with marketable skills and entrepreneurial capabilities.

“The SUPA programme represents the ITF’s renewed commitment to bridging the gap between potential and productivity by formalizing the informal sector and creating a workforce capable of driving industrial transformation.

“It is a practical expression of our vision to build a future-ready workforce. We are equipping artisans with globally recognized skills, improving their employability, and ensuring Nigeria’s industrial sector is powered by competent hands,” the DG noted.

