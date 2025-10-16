LASTMA Named Nigeria’s Best State Traffic Management Agency at 2025 NITT Leadership Awards

Sunday Ehigiator





The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has emerged as the State Traffic Management Agency of the Year at the 2025 Nigeria Transport and Logistics Leadership Awards held in Abuja, solidifying its status as the country’s leading traffic governance institution.

The honour bestowed after a rigorous nationwide nomination and voting process, recognises LASTMA’s consistent innovation, professionalism, and commitment to building a safer and more efficient traffic system in Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city and commercial hub.

The prestigious award was presented during the Nigeria Transport and Logistics Leadership Summit and Awards held recently, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, an event that drew policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders from across the transport and logistics sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA’s Director of Logistics and Transport, Mr. Jubril Oshodi, expressed appreciation to the organisers and the public for recognising the agency’s “relentless endeavours in ensuring traffic fluidity, safeguarding lives, and nurturing a culture of disciplined motoring across Lagos State.”

He dedicated the award to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, lauding his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to modernising Lagos’ transport architecture,” which, he said, had empowered LASTMA to attain operational excellence.

Oshodi also commended the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, including the Honourable Commissioner, Special Adviser, and Permanent Secretary, for their “strategic guidance and unwavering support” in repositioning the agency for greater impact.

In his post-award remarks, General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki described the recognition as both “a distinguished honour and a call to elevated service,” pledging that LASTMA would continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, innovation, and efficiency in line with global best practices.

He noted that the agency remains committed to leveraging technology, human capital development, and stakeholder collaboration to meet the evolving challenges of managing traffic in Lagos, one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities.

Also speaking, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, noted the award “reflects the tireless work of LASTMA officers on Lagos roads every day, ensuring order, safety, and the smooth movement of people and goods.”

The summit also featured keynote addresses by Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Ahmed Alkali, and FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who both commended the role of traffic and logistics agencies in driving national development.