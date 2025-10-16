Govs Accusing Me of Destabilising PDP Have Joined APC, Gloating Wike Declares

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has taunted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and some of his political opponents of now joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) after accusing him of destabilising the PDP by working for the ruling party.

Wike threw the shade yesterday at the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageway of Apo-Wasa-Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 Junction.

He said if there was any truth in the allusion, he deserved praises for making the path easy for his opponents to switch political alliance.

He said: “I am very happy and very soon, I will speak to Nigerians. I have been watching on daily televisions and social media. People who said I want to destabilise the party. I’m working for APC – all of them are now in APC.

“This means, if it is true, they should commend me for working for where they are heading to. So, I should be commended for did a good job for them. I have told people that politics is for the matured people. In politics, you have to be very careful and I have told people to know this.”

Wike described the commissioning of the Apo-Wasa road as a promise fulfilled, noting the dualized road will decongest the heavy traffic in the area when completed.

“So for us, every promise made by this administration, under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. President, be assured that we shall fulfill the promises we have made to the people of FCT.

“You will agree with me that this road is very, very important. In fact, before the Apo to Wassa Junction was done, you hardly can even imagine when you are coming into the city, how many hours it will take you. It was very horrible, but I thank God, we are trying to do all we can to give the people of FCT the happiness that they desire,” he said.