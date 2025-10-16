  • Wednesday, 15th October, 2025

Digital Encode Emerges Platinum Sponsor of AfriTECH 5.0

Digital Encode Limited, Africa’s leading consulting and integration firm renowned for its expertise in cybersecurity and digital transformation, has been announced as the Platinum sponsor of the fifth edition of the Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH5.0).

Billed to hold in Lagos, the forum would spotlight the power of homegrown solutions and global partnerships in driving Africa’s technological growth.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode, Prof. Adewale Obadare, Nigeria’s first Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, emphasised that as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine global economies and social systems, Africa must carve its own path toward digital sovereignty, the capacity to build, govern, and secure its digital assets and ecosystems.

“Africa’s digital future cannot depend on imported technologies or external narratives. We must establish our own frameworks for innovation, governance, and security. AfriTECH provides a unique platform to drive this conversation, aligning Africa’s digital ambitions with global best practices,” Obadare said.

