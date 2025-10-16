Court Adjourns DSS Operatives’ ₦5.5bn Defamation Suit Against SERAP Till November 12

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday adjourned hearing in a ₦5.5 billion defamation suit filed against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over the absence of SERAP’s lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN).

Justice Halilu Yusuf postponed the case to November 12 after Adegboruwa wrote to the court, notifying it that he could not attend the proceedings due to another engagement at the Court of Appeal in Lagos.

The claimants, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogunleye—both DSS operatives—dragged SERAP before the court, alleging that the organisation defamed them through media publications which, they said, falsely accused them of unlawfully invading their office.

According to the plaintiffs, the allegations published by SERAP damaged their reputation as “law-abiding security operatives.” They are seeking ₦5.5 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction restraining SERAP from making further defamatory statements against them.

At Thursday’s sitting, counsel to the claimants, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), confirmed receiving Adegboruwa’s letter and did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Consequently, Justice Yusuf fixed November 12 for SERAP to open its defence in the defamation suit.