Afe Babalola Raises the Alarm over Bad Airport Roads in Ekiti, Urges FG to Come in

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has raised concern over the bad state of the federal road leading to the state Airport in Ekiti State.

Specifically, the elder statesman frowned at the pace of work on the federal road linking the Ekiti State-owned Airport from Ado–Ijan–Ikare, and Ondo State, which he described as very slow.

Addressing journalists at a press conference heralding the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the university held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Babalola described the situation as distressing and a major setback to the socio-economic activities in the axis and the Ekiti State at large.

Babalola, who spoke through ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, said the road, which connected Ekiti to Ondo and other neighbouring states, has become a nightmare for motorists, students, and staff of the university due to its deplorable condition.

He noted that despite repeated promises by relevant authorities, the pace of work on the road has remained painfully slow, causing untold hardship to residents and road users.

He warned that continued neglect of the federal highway could worsen economic activities and threaten lives, urging the federal government to give priority to the deplorable road, considering that ABUAD hosts students from all 36 states of the federation, and international students too

“Let me, first and foremost, commend the Government of Ekiti State under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for being a worthy host and for maintaining the fabric of peace that enables everyone to thrive successfully in the State.

“We have been ranked No 84 in the world, No 3 in Arica, and No. 1 in Nigeria for four consecutive years. However, despite these remarkable achievements, the Ado-Ijan-Ikare Federal Road, which serves as the major access route to the University, remains in a deplorable condition. I once again appeal, as I did last year, that this road be urgently rehabilitated, reconstructed, and fixed.

“The road should be treated as a top priority, considering that ABUAD hosts students from all 36 States of the Federation, and has international students too. The said route is a major link road to the airport, Ondo State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria’s seat of power.

“His Imperial Majesty, The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, CON, JP, graciously declared October 18 as Afe Babalola Day, a well-deserved recognition of our Founder’s immense contributions, which was celebrated with great enthusiasm in 2024.

“However, I wish to place on record that, while the Founder deeply appreciates this honour, he has expressed his concern towards the celebration of the 2025 Afe Day due to the poor state of the access road.

“Truly, fixing this vital road for Nigerian citizens, our dear Ekiti State, Afe Babalola University, Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, and to honour a living legend whose immeasurable contributions continue to attract global acclaim, is not too much to ask,” he added.