Wakanow Group Acquires NairaBox to Broaden Portfolio

Africa’s leading travel technology firm, Wakanow Group, has acquired NairaBox, a rapidly growing Nigerian digital platform specialising in entertainment and lifestyle in a strategic move aimed at expanding its footprint beyond core travel services.

The acquisition marks a significant diversification for Wakanow, positioning the company to offer a more integrated lifestyle experience that combines travel, events, and leisure.

NairaBox, known for its seamless access to cinema tickets, concerts, and live experiences, is expected to enhance Wakanow’s value proposition across new consumer segments.

The development was announced in a statement issued by Heavyweight PR Agency, which is managing communications around the acquisition.

Commenting, Group Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to deliver holistic experiences to its customers.

“We see tremendous opportunity in the intersection of travel and entertainment. This acquisition allows us to offer deeper, richer experiences to our customers not just where they travel, but how they live, how they enjoy, how they engage with culture. We are excited about what the future holds as we combine Wakanow’s strength and reach with the lifestyle energy of NairaBox,” Adedeji stated.

“As we expand, we are focused not only on geography but on sectoral breadth. Entertainment and lifestyle are natural adjacencies to our business – they enhance the value we deliver and align well with consumer trends. We believe the synergies will unlock new growth, both for our customers and stakeholders,” he added.

As part of the integration, Wakanow has appointed Mr. Tobi Andero as the new Head of Business for NairaBox. Andero, an expert in experiential marketing and brand strategy, is expected to lead the expansion of NairaBox’s operations and drive its market positioning under the Wakanow banner.

Also commenting, Chief Executive Officer of NairaBox, Mr. Ugochukwu Jay Chikezie, expressed confidence in the strategic partnership, affirming that the acquisition would propel the brand into its next phase of growth.

“Joining forces with Wakanow marks an exciting new chapter for NairaBox and for entertainment in Nigeria. Over the years, we’ve built a platform that connects people to the experiences they love—concerts, movies, and live events. This acquisition allows us to scale that vision even further by integrating travel and entertainment into one seamless ecosystem. Together with Wakanow, we’re creating a future where access to unforgettable experiences, whether across cities or continents, becomes simpler, smarter, and more connected than ever,” he said.

Wakanow affirmed that it would retain the innovative and digital-first ethos that has defined NairaBox’s growth in the entertainment and lifestyle sector. The acquisition brings NairaBox into Wakanow’s expanding suite of platforms, which includes Wakanow.com, Kalabash54.com, Roomde.com, Onburd.com, Pointview Travels, Trip Merchant, and now, Nairabox.com.