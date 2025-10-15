Ronaldinho, Okocha, Kanu Lead Football Legends to Abuja for Charity Match

Football history is set to unfold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, as the Attom Foundation, in partnership with Apitix, presents the ‘Barça Legends vs. African Legends Charity Match’, a monumental sporting and philanthropic event dedicated to advancing the empowerment of the girl child.

The highly anticipated match, scheduled for October 25, 2025, which kicks off at 3:00 PM (16H CEST), will unite football icons from around the world for an entertaining display of skill mixed with nostalgia and purpose.

The Barça Legends squad features global greats Ronaldinho, Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, Jesús Angoy, Samuel Okunowo, Marc Valiente, and Fernando Navarro. They will go head-to-head against the African Legends, led by Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Alex Song, Mark Fish, and other revered figures of African football.

Beyond the match, the event offers fans a total experience, from a ‘Legends Meet & Greet’ to an exclusive gala dinner, where supporters and guests will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with football’s finest in an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

Proceeds from the day will directly support initiatives focused on the girl child across Africa. Speaking on the initiative, Yahaya Attom, Founder of the Attom Foundation, said:

“At Attom Foundation, we’ve always believed that true impact begins with connection, and nothing connects people more deeply than football. This match is a celebration of unity, resilience, and the shared joy that defines us as Africans. Every cheer, every goal, every moment reminds us that we can come together for something greater, for hope, for community, and for the love of the game.”

At its core, the Attom Foundation is driven by a mission to transform lives through initiatives that promote health, education, food security, and housing for vulnerable communities. The Barça vs. African Legends Charity Match reflects that mission in motion, harnessing sport as a force for social good and community transformation.

In partnership with Apitix, a leading event and ticketing platform in Nigeria, the Foundation is ensuring seamless access for fans eager to witness this landmark occasion. Tickets are available exclusively on the Apitix platform.