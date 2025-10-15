Lekkzy Young Unveils Electrifying Summer Anthem ‘DND’ FeaturingTiZ East

Still high off the frenzy of his latest feature ‘Far From Your League’, Afrobeat trailblazer, Lekkzy Young, teams up with rising UK rap star TiZ East from Newham, East London to deliver his highly anticipated new single ‘DND’, a high energy summer jam produced by the versatile and acclaimed Flykeyzondbeat. ‘DND’ is now available on all major streaming platforms.

‘DND’ sets the tone for this genre blending and culture fusing banger. With a hypnotic beat and bold lyrical storytelling between Lekkzy Young and TiZ East, the track delivers a cheeky vibe of detachment from distractions, the soundtrack for nightlife, wild moments and everything in between.

“This record is about switching off the noise and living fully in the moment,” says Lekkzy Young.

“We’ve all had those nights where we just want to vibe, no calls, no texts, just energy. That’s what DND is, raw and free.

“From Lagos to London, relatable, cheeky and unforgettable lyrics: ‘DND’ merges Afrobeat, street hop, and grime influence with ‘Put your phone on DND, DND!

Gonna be a long night, Everybody naked…”

TiZ East steps in with his signature UK flow, delivering a standout verse that effortlessly connects East London grit with West African groove. The collaboration represents a growing cultural synergy between Afrobeats and the UK’s drill and grime scenes.

“You can’t call my phone no more — it’s on DND. This ain’t the time, it’s not GMT…

“DND is poised to be a breakout club anthem this season, solidifying Lekkzy Young’s status as one of Africa’s rising dynamic voices, while offering a fresh crossover moment for TiZ East’s global rise,” he says.

Stream ‘DND’ on all platforms now.

Lekkzy Young is a fast rising Afrobeat artist based in Lagos, Nigeria, known for his energetic performances, bold lyrics and genre blending sound. With multiple singles and an impressive fan base across Africa and the diaspora, Lekkzy is making a name for himself as a voice of African music with global appeal.

TiZ East is a rapper and songwriter from Newham, East London. Known for his sharp bars, honest storytelling, and cultural pride, Tiz East is part of the new wave of UK artists bridging the gap between London’s underground and the global music scene.