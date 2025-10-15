CISLAC Decries Presidential Pardons Granted to Convicted Felons

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has strongly condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to grant presidential pardons to 175 individuals, including convicted drug traffickers, illegal miners, capital offenders, and public officials found guilty of corruption.

The Executive Director of CISLAC and Head of Transparency International Nigeria, Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), stated in a release that the mass clemency was legally questionable, morally wrong, and damaging to Nigeria’s image both locally and internationally.

He noted that among those reportedly pardoned are controversial figures such as a former Delta State governor convicted in the United Kingdom(UK), as well as individuals involved in oil theft, kidnapping, illegal mining, and other transnational crimes.

CISLAC argued that such individuals should not be beneficiaries of a presidential pardon, especially when some were not even tried under Nigerian jurisdiction.

He argued: “You cannot pardon someone convicted by a foreign court when Nigerian jurisdiction wasn’t involved in the conviction. That is beyond the constitutional powers of the Nigerian president.”

CISLAC further warned that the decision could significantly undermine international legal cooperation, particularly in the areas of anti-corruption and narcotics control, where Nigeria relies heavily on foreign intelligence, technical support, and collaboration.

The group also noted that the country’s ability to pursue international mutual legal assistance on asset recovery could be negatively affected.

“Pardoning individuals convicted of drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other serious offences sends the wrong signal to Nigeria’s international partners and undermines the credibility of our justice system,” the statement added.

The organisation expressed concern over the demoralising effect the decision could have on anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, pointing out that these institutions had invested considerable resources in investigating and prosecuting the now-exonerated individuals.

“It’s an insult to the justice system and a slap in the face of the anti-corruption agencies who risked their lives to bring some of these people to justice. How do you motivate the EFCC, ICPC, NDLEA, CCB, or police officers to continue their work when their efforts are undone with a single signature?” he queried.

CISLAC also highlighted the contrast between the swift clemency granted to high-profile individuals and the continued neglect of thousands of poor Nigerians languishing in correctional facilities without trial — some for more than a decade.

“You have people in prison for petty crimes or without trial at all for 10 to 20 years, yet we are watching the state extend mercy to individuals who have done real damage to the economy and the social fabric of the country,” the statement said.

CISLAC insisted that forgiveness should not translate into exoneration — especially for those whose crimes have caused significant harm to the nation and its citizens.

“Pardon implies that they never committed a crime, that they are no longer ex-convicts. That’s dangerous. These individuals can now sue if they’re labelled as ex-convicts. We are effectively rewriting history and absolving criminals of responsibility.”

The group further warned that the decision could embolden organised crime networks involved in oil theft, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and illegal mining — thereby worsening insecurity across the country.

“Some of these individuals may return to the very same criminal networks they were part of. This action will only strengthen the culture of impunity,” CISLAC cautioned

It called for a complete review of the presidential pardon process and recommended the development of a more transparent framework. The organisation suggested that priority should be given to inmates awaiting trial and those convicted of non-violent offences.

“This is a serious lapse in judgment. Those who advised the president have done the country a disservice. National interest should come before political considerations,” the Executive Director said.