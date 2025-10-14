  • Tuesday, 14th October, 2025

Presidency Allays Fears Over Edun’s Health, Says He’s Getting Better

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President has reacted formally to reports circulating on the social media since Sunday to the effect that Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, suffered a stroke and was flown abroad saying no iota of truth in the reports.


Rather, it said, the Minister is in Abuja and responding well to treatment.


Presidential spokesperson, Chief Sunday Dare, on Monday evening reaffirmed that the minister was recovering well after speaking with him personally.


In a post on his verified X handle, @SundayDareSD, the presidential media aide wrote “moments ago I got off the phone with Nigeria’s Finance Minister / CME, Mr. Wale Edun in Abuja. Over a bowl of Amala, we spoke for a few minutes with assurances he was getting better. I wished him the best of health. Sunday Dare Alamala Reporting⁩”.


Dare’s light-hearted confirmation comes amid growing online speculation about Edun’s health, which had prompted a wave of misinformation over the weekend.
Edun, who has been central to President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms, is said to be resting at home in Abuja and receiving medical care.


The latest update from Dare further dispelled rumours, reinforcing official reassurances that the nation’s chief economic policy driver remains in recovery and continues to be in touch with colleagues.


Presidency sources had earlier told newsmen that while the minister was “indisposed,” he had not suffered a stroke nor travelled abroad for treatment.

