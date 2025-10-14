NUPRC: Funds Accruing to N’Delta Host Oil Communities Hit N373bn in October

•Commission oversees 536 projects

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday disclosed that the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) has risen to N373 billion as of October 13, 2025, with at least 536 community projects ongoing currently.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Strategic Communications of the commission, Eniola Akinkuotu, the commission stressed that the fund comprised N125 billion and $168.9 million.

Section 235 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021, mandates settlors (oil companies) to incorporate host community development trusts for the benefit of host communities where they operate.

The HCDT requires oil companies to deposit 3 per cent of their operating expenditures of the preceding financial year into a trust fund which will be housed in a bank with BBB rating, while the settlor shall for the purpose of setting up the trust, in consultation with the host communities, appoint a board of trustees which shall be registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a corporate body.

It gives communities a sense of ownership and is expected to reduce incidents of sabotage on oil facilities like pipeline vandalism, ensures the communities receive direct benefits from petroleum operations like social economic, educational development, empowerment of youth and overall reduction of restiveness in the Niger Delta region.

In line with the PIA, the NUPRC said that last month, it facilitated the delivery of over 10 life-changing projects and the flag-off of more than 10 others under the Obagi Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) in Rivers State, operated by TotalEnergies.

These projects, it said, were officially handed over to the communities hosting OML 58 during a two-day project commissioning and flag-off ceremony held from September 24–25, 2025, at Ogbogu Community in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment, and Community, Capt. Roland Tonglagha, stated that the projects will address issues related to basic education, healthcare, employment, and more.

He encouraged host communities to take ownership of the infrastructure and collaborate with upstream operators to grow the oil industry and deliver national prosperity.

The NUPRC boss also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his strong commitment and initiatives, which have created an environment conducive to new investments in the upstream sector.

The Governor of Rivers State, represented by Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, expressed delight over the timely delivery of the projects by the Obagi HCDT. She noted that in previous administrations, “funds were sent to communities but were not fully utilised the way it is now.”

In his remarks, the Senate Committee Chairman on Oil and Gas Host Communities, Senator Benson Agadaga, noted that host communities are now reaping the dividends of the PIA’s successful implementation. He emphasised that peace in the Niger Delta would help the Commission meet its production target of over two million barrels per day.

He said: “This is a challenge to other HCDTs to do the same because the little peace we are seeing today in the Niger Delta is because of the achievements of the PIA, and the host communities are no longer as hostile as before.”

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, expressed pride in being the first to deliver on the HCDT mandate. He said the speed of the project delivery reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable economic development in host communities.

He said: “We are one of the first, if not the first, International Oil Companies to create and fund the Trust two years ago, which of course, is the Obagi HCDT. Within the community development plan, there are more than 500 projects currently identified, touching more than 60 communities.”

He described the Obagi HCDT as a shining example of what is possible when trust and policy are aligned. “I am proud to support this project, which has created more than 1,000 jobs and will impact over 30,000 people,” he added.

Also, the Chairman of the Obagi HCDT Board of Trustees, High Chief Dike Hopeson Dike, assured the Commission, TotalEnergies, and other stakeholders of the communities’ continued cooperation. He noted that the projects will play a key role in transitioning beneficiaries from poverty to prosperity.

“In less than one year, we have given our people over 125 units of 5,000-litre solar boreholes, and as of today, we have solved over 70 per cent of our water problems,” he added.