NPFL: Kano Pillars Deducted Three Points, Fined N9.5m, Plus Banishment to Katsina 

For the umpteenth time, the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano has been shut against Kano Pillars and their fans following the pitch invasion occasioning chaotic scenes and attack on match officials and players of Shooting Stars last weekend.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), found Kano Pillars guilty of several breaches of the NPFL Rules, including failure to provide adequate security, loss of crowd control, and conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

In total, Pillars have been slammed with a N9.5million fines and banished to play their next 10 home games in Katsina.

According to the NPFL, unauthorized persons invaded restricted areas, assaulted match officials and Shooting Stars players, and threw dangerous objects onto the pitch; acts the football body described as “totally unacceptable and damaging to the league’s image.”

The league cited breach of Rules B13.52, B13.18, C1.1, C9, and C11, leading to the following sanctions:

• ₦1,000,000 fine for failure to provide adequate and effective security at the match venue.

• ₦1,000,000 fine for throwing dangerous objects onto the pitch.

• ₦1,000,000 fine for poor crowd control.

• ₦1,000,000 fine for conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

• ₦2,000,000 fine for assaulting Shooting Stars players and officials.

• ₦2,000,000 compensation for medical treatment of affected individuals.

• ₦1,500,000 compensation to match officials (₦250,000 each).

• Three (3) points and three (3) goals deducted from Kano Pillars’ accrued total.

• Indefinite closure of the Sani Abacha Stadium, with the club ordered to play its home games in Katsina until further notice.

In addition, the NPFL has ordered Kano Pillars to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of the invasion and submit a revised matchday security plan within seven (7) working days.

Kano Pillars have 48 hours to either accept the summary jurisdiction and sanctions or request a disciplinary hearing. The league also warned that failure to comply, or filing a frivolous appeal, could attract further penalties under Rule E1.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy on hooliganism, the NPFL stressed that maintaining safety and integrity in Nigerian football remains a top priority.

Since 2019, Kano Pillars FC have attracted no less than N36million in fines and several banishments due to the unruly conducts of their fans inside the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Breakdown of the fines showed that Pillars were fined N8million in June 2019; N2.5m in March 2022; N9m in April 2022; N2.25m in June 2022; N1m in October 2023; N12m in January 2024; and N2m in October 2024 all for conducts capable of bringing the league into disrepute