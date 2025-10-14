Manufacturers Urged to Embrace SONEXCAP as Export Competitiveness, Growth Tool

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged manufacturers to embrace Standards Organisation of Nigeria Export Certification Programme (SONEXCAP) as their tool for export competitiveness and growth across Africa and overseas markets.

SON also assured that the SONEXCAP has solutions to challenges Nigerian exporters are facing because it was designed to enable locally manufactured goods to meet international quality requirements.

The Director General of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, made these known in Lagos on Saturday during the 2025 World Standards Day celebration with the theme “Shared Vision for a Better World: Spotlight on Sustainable Development Goal 17.”

Okeke said: “When Nigerian products carry the SON mark of quality, it tells the world we are ready. SONEXCAP is our statement of confidence in the excellence and potential of Nigerian industry.”

He, therefore, encouraged Nigerian exporters and manufacturers to embrace SONEXCAP assuring that SON remains committed to providing technical support to businesses aspiring to access regional and global markets.

He said that in addition to ensuring that exported products meet international standards, SONEXCAP also supports small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) by helping them to overcome barriers to market through simplified certification procedures and improved product credibility.

He said that stakeholders should take “advantage of the certification scheme to export their products across Africa and other overseas markets, noting that SONEXCAP provides solutions to challenges faced by exporters.”

The Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Mr. Segun Kadir, commended the SON for partnering with the association to boost trade.

Kadir described Okeke as a leader that has listening ear and very proactive in engaging the members.