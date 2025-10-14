Consulate in Lagos Celebrates 35th Anniversary of German Unification

Funke Olaode

The German Consulate General under the leadership of its new Consul General in Lagos, Daniel Krull, has hosted a commemorative event to mark the 35th anniversary of the unification of Germany, celebrated annually as the Day of German Unity.

The Day of German Unity (Tag der Deutschen Einheit), celebrated every year on October 3rd, marks the official unification of East and West Germany in 1990 following the fall of the Berlin Wall. It stands as a national holiday and a symbol of freedom, democracy, and unity.

This year’s event themed “Celebrating What Unites Us held on Thursday 9th October 2025, brought together diplomatic representatives, government officials, business leaders, cultural figures, members of the German-Nigerian community and friends of Germany to reflect on the significance of unity, peace and international cooperation.

In his remarks, Krull, stated: “In the spirit of this year’s official National Day theme, “Celebrating what unites us”, I would like to flag to the people of the city- Lagos – that we Germans, the German government, industry and scientific community are prepared and looking forward to join forces with our Nigerian partners to help to unleash the full economic potential of the City of Excellence and beyond.”

He illustrated the broad spectrum of engagements that unite Nigeria and Germany, including creative arts, cinema, fashion, music sports and so on. He further emphasized the continued relevance of unity and solidarity in a world facing global challenges.

The evening featured a rich cultural programme, showcasing elements of both German and Nigerian traditions, including music, art, cuisine and a speech that highlighted the shared values of democracy, peace and cooperation.

At the well-attended gathering, guests were treated to a contemporary dance performance and poetry performance that highlighted unity, showcasing how cultural and human connections rebuild bridges across time and history.

Special acknowledgments were made to long-standing bilateral collaborations in education, science and research, business, energy transition and culture.

The event also spotlighted ongoing initiatives supported by the German government in Nigeria, including skills development, renewable energy and bilateral trade relations.

The theme, “Celebrating What Unites Us,” resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the idea that unity is not only a historical achievement but also a present-day mission that transcends borders.