Bishop Adewale Martins Commissions Over 100 New Catechists into LAGC at 2025 Jubilee Celebration

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 100 new Catechists from various catholic parishes in Lagos were commissioned into the Lagos Archdiocesan Guild of Catechists (LAGC) by the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace and Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, during the 2025 Catechist Day/Jubilee Year of Hope Celebration, held recently at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

In his admonition to the new Catechists at the event themed, ‘Do Not Lose Heart; Awakening Pilgrims of Hope’, the bishop charged them to lead people to the knowledge of God and the teachings of the church, so that people can, in turn, have faith in God and the teachings of the church.

According to him, “We must not forget to begin with thanksgiving to God, for the opportunity of hearing the Word of God, and also of receiving the body and blood of Jesus.

“It is important to remind ourselves of the need to say, thank you, Jesus, from time to time, and perhaps indeed, all the time, when opportunity arises. And so, especially as we gather around the catechists in our churches, celebrating their healing and giving our hand to God, we must say thank you to God in a special way.

“Thank you to God for calling them to this important vocation in our church, a vocation of teachers of the faith. Some have gone through a process of formation, and indeed of education. They have more knowledge than they had before they started.

“Today, they are graduating. Others have been in the task for quite a while, and they renew their pledge today. All of you, by the grace of God, have been called to lead other people, first of all, to knowledge of God, and to knowledge of the teachings of the church.

“You are called to lead people to knowledge of God and the teachings of the church, so that people can, in turn, have faith in God and the teachings of the church. You, catechists, give them knowledge. The Holy Spirit now takes control and inspires faith in those who have been taught.

“Can you see the value and the importance of the work that God has called you to do? You teach catechists, give them knowledge. The Holy Spirit now takes over and inspires them to have faith. In other words, you become partners with God, partners with the Holy Spirit in helping humans.

“In your own tasks, as you carry out your tasks, you help them to attain the joys of eternal life. Of course, you don’t give them eternal life. Only God does.

“But you lead them to God. That inspires faith, and therefore, I can say, I am speaking to God of hope. So, for you also we say, I am speaking to the God of hope. The rest of the journey ends with you, and I would also like to thank you for making yourselves available for such an important work.

“I pray that God will bless you with a word of generosity and accountability through Christ our Lord. Amen.”