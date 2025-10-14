As Tinubu, Top Politicians Add Colour to Ladoja’s Inauguration as 44th Olubadan…

Kemi Olaitan writes that the coronation of Oba RasidiLadoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland was a gathering of political heavyweights across the country.

The coronation of Oba Rasidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and ex-Senator who represented Oyo South in the aborted Third Republic as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland though expected to reflect the spiritual depth and cultural richness of the traditional heritage was however to become an avenue for the assemblage of political heavyweights across political divides and all over the country.

President Bola Tinubu, a long time friend of the new Olubadan, was to lead the pack of politicians that include serving and former governors, Senators and Ministers that thronged the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, venue for the colourful ceremony.

The political juggernauts in attendance included Governors AdemolaAdeleke (Osun), BiodunOyebanji (Ekiti), and Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo).

Also present were former governors OlagunsoyeOyinlola (Osun), KayodeFayemi (Ekiti), Donald Duke (Cross River), RabiuKwankwaso (Kano), IbikunleAmosun (Ogun), Senator Gbenga Daniel (Ogun) and the wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Kemi Alao-Akala.

President Tinubu was also accompanied to the event by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), Dr. ZacchAdedeji.

While the gathering of these politicians to an ordinary man on the street could be unexpected however for political watchers the reverse would have been the case given whom Oba Ladoja was before ascending the throne.

To political watchers, Oba Ladoja who can be described as a cat with nine lives had indeed paid his dues in politics between the time he won election as a Senator in 1992 and few years back that he did not contest for any political position. Ladoja, indeed made history as the first former governor to ascend the throne of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

President Tinubu alluded to the political significance of Oba Ladoja in his speech by recalling his turbulent years as a governor, noting how his impeachment and political battles showcased his courage and determination. According to him, it was an honour to witness a long-time political ally ascend the throne of his forefathers.

His words, “Let me also salute the renowned businessman, His Imperial Majesty, Oba AdewoluLadoja, Arusa 1, on the occasion of your coronation.

“All the things that you’ve started, the deliberations, expectations, and history that we share for this country. It is a great honour, a moment of history, that you ascend the throne of your forebearers.

“It is my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forefathers. It is my honour, joy, and pleasure to wish you this day and many more days ahead. Many more years of joy, prosperity, and relevance in the institution of democracy and the history of Obaship in Nigeria.”

The President as a politician could also not but acknowledged former governors present – Duke, Oyinlola, Amosun, MallamShekarau, and “my friend, RabiuKwamkwaso.”

According to him: “This moment is not for long speech, but to give joy and prayers to the man of the moment, Oba RashidiAdewoluLadoja.”

Governor SeyiMakinde of Oyo State while presenting the staff of office and certificate of office to Oba Ladoja, said his emergence as the 44th traditional leader of the ancient city was a source of pride to the people of Ibadan.

He said, “This is a momentous occasion in the presence of President Bola Tinubu, in the presence of the people, and in the presence of God.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me as the governor, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba, Senator, Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Imperial Majesty, Oba RasidiAdewoluLadoja, Arusa the first. This is in confirmation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland. It is my prayer that the reign of Oba AdewoluLadoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole.”

Oba Ladoja, a real politician in his first official request as monarch, urged President Tinubu to honour the people of the city with the creation of Ibadan State before 2027.

The monarch while speaking in Yoruba, said, “My people sent me a message to Mr President. Mr President, they said the creation of Ibadan State is their priority. Give us Ibadan State before 2027.The National Assembly has no problem with that. We want the new state before 2027.

“I assure you I am here to serve the people with all my power. There is nothing I want again. God has preserved me to serve the people of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and all over Africa as much as He empowers me.”

With Oba Ladoja settling down into his new role as the monarch of the largest city South of the Sahara, time will tell how he will handle the massive love he enjoys across socio-political divides moreso when he has declared publicly that he is now apolitical.