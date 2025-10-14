Access Bank Flags Off 7th Edition of ‘W’ Health Month

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has launched the seventh edition of its flagship women’s wellness campaign, ‘W’ Health Month, under its Women Banking initiative, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women’s health and wellbeing across Africa.

In a statement, Group Head, Women Banking at Access Bank, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, explained that the initiative continues to evolve in response to the most pressing health challenges faced by women, while also providing practical support and preventive care.

“The 2025 edition of W Health Month will spotlight maternal and preventive health, with particular focus on raising awareness around fibroids, cancer, and maternal nutrition. One of the key highlights will be the Physical Health Screening Event scheduled for October 9, 2025, at Onikan General Hospital in Lagos.

“We are also providing W Care Packs containing essential items for women and babies, in partnership with The Milk Booster further demonstrating our commitment to supporting women at every stage of their health journey,” she said.