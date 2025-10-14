7.4m Nigerians Registered for Ongoing CVR in Eight Weeks, INEC Discloses in Release

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that a total of 7,415,760 Nigerians had pre-registered online in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The electoral body, in the breakdown released yesterday,said a total of 5,095,056 youths between the ages of 18-34 have so far registered.

It added that a total number of 3,877,330 females (52.28 per cent) and 3,538,430 males representing (47.72 per cent) hadregistered within the same period of time.

INEC noted that a total of 1,873,848 students have also registered, while people with disabilities (PWDs) also constituted 168,680.

The total number of people, who have completed both the online and physical registration between 6th and 10th October 2025, which was Week 7 was 1,502,733.

While the number of completed online pre- registration stands at 878,715, that of physical registration was 674,018.

The number of females who have completed registration was 828,563 (55.14 per cent), while that of males was 674,170 (44.86 per cent).

That of Youths between the ages of 18 and 34 was 1,106,731, whereas those of students was 507,097 and PWDs stood at 21,244.