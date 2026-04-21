Elegba Assumes Office as 23rd NIStructE President, Unveils Vision for Safer, Sustainable Built Environment

Bennett Oghifo

A new chapter opened in Nigeria’s structural engineering landscape on Thursday as Engr. Dr. Taiwo Hassan Olusola Elegba was formally invested as the 23rd President of the Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers (NIStructE), with a firm commitment to strengthening professionalism, advancing sustainability, and enhancing public safety across the nation’s built environment.

The investiture ceremony, held at the MUSON Centre in Marina, Lagos, brought together top engineering professionals, policymakers, and industry stakeholders who underscored the urgency of reforming Nigeria’s structural systems amid rising cases of building failures and climate-related risks.

In his inaugural address, Elegba described his emergence as both “an immense honour and a thing of joy,” noting that his nearly four decades of involvement in the institution had prepared him for the responsibility of leading it at a critical time.

He outlined a four-point agenda for his tenure, focusing on reinforcing the essence of structural engineering, promoting future readiness through sustainability and resilience, redefining the role of structural engineers in Nigeria, and drawing from his professional journey.

Elegba reaffirmed that structural engineering remains central to ensuring that buildings and infrastructure are safe, durable, and capable of withstanding environmental and operational stresses. He emphasized that NIStructE must continue to serve as the nation’s foremost authority in upholding standards, promoting ethics, and driving innovation within the built environment.

According to him, professionalism, public safety, sustainability, ethics, innovation, and collaboration form the core pillars of the institution. He stressed that continuous professional development (CPD) and certification remain vital in guaranteeing technical competence, while ethical conduct must prioritize public welfare above all else.

On sustainability, the new president warned that the construction sector’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions—estimated at about 40 per cent—demands urgent action from industry players. He called for a transition towards low-carbon design, efficient material usage, and life-cycle analysis in structural engineering practice.

Elegba noted that climate change has intensified the frequency of extreme weather events, including floods, storms, and rising sea levels, making resilience a non-negotiable requirement in modern infrastructure design. He disclosed that NIStructE had already developed guidelines addressing seismic activities in Nigeria, with further details expected during the event.

He also highlighted the growing relevance of advanced technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), Finite Element Analysis (FEA), artificial intelligence, and digital construction methods, urging engineers to continuously update their skills to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving industry.

On the future of the profession, Elegba called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, including regulatory bodies, government agencies, and other professional institutions. He noted that partnerships with agencies such as the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were already yielding positive outcomes in project monitoring and compliance.

He further advocated for structured mentorship programmes, urging senior engineers to guide younger professionals while integrating mentorship into CPD requirements. He also announced plans to prioritize green construction through the establishment of dedicated working groups within the institution.

Earlier, the Immediate Past President of NIStructE, Engr. Johnson Adegboyega Adeyoye, expressed confidence in Elegba’s leadership, describing him as a visionary with the capacity to elevate the institution to greater heights.

Adeyoye stressed the need for stricter adherence to professional standards, particularly in addressing the persistent issue of building collapse in Nigeria. He reiterated that only engineers registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and certified by NIStructE should be responsible for designing and supervising multi-storey buildings.

Delivering a Special Institutional Policy Address, Engr. Mustafa Balarabe Shehu, former President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), identified governance failures as the root cause of structural safety challenges in Nigeria.

He argued that while technical knowledge exists, weak enforcement, poor coordination among regulatory bodies, and inadequate legal frameworks have hindered effective implementation of standards.

Shehu highlighted the limitations of existing institutions, including COREN, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and state building control agencies, noting that their lack of synergy has created gaps that often lead to structural failures.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s National Building Code remains largely advisory rather than legally binding across states, thereby weakening its effectiveness in ensuring compliance.

The former WFEO president also emphasized the importance of transforming the Nigerian Seismic Design Guidelines (NSDG-2026) into an enforceable national standard. He outlined a five-step process involving adoption by standards bodies, integration into regulatory frameworks, enforcement by authorities, and incorporation into academic curricula.

Shehu further called for the introduction of mandatory structural design reviews, stage inspections during construction, and certification of structural integrity before occupancy of buildings.

On professional accountability, he urged engineers to uphold the highest ethical standards, warning that negligence and poor supervision continue to undermine public trust in the profession.

He also advocated stronger collaboration among institutions, stressing that no single body can ensure structural safety without coordinated efforts across regulatory, academic, and professional frameworks.

Looking beyond Nigeria, Shehu noted that the country has an opportunity to lead Africa in developing localized engineering standards, particularly through initiatives such as the Engineering Capacity Building for Africa Programme (ECBAP).

He urged stakeholders to establish a regional capacity-building centre in Nigeria, which could serve as a hub for advancing engineering excellence across the continent.

The ceremony marked not just a leadership transition but a renewed call to action for the engineering community to address systemic challenges and reposition the profession for the future.

As Elegba begins his tenure, stakeholders expressed optimism that his administration will strengthen regulatory frameworks, deepen professional competence, and promote sustainable practices capable of delivering safer and more resilient infrastructure across Nigeria.