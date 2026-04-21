Cruxstone Strengthens Delivery Confidence with BCL Appointment for Autograph Plus

Bennett Oghifo

Cruxstone Development & Investment Limited has announced Building Construction Limited (BCL) as the official construction partner for The Autograph Plus, its flagship 22-storey mixed-use development on Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This milestone reflects more than construction progress, it signals the continued evolution of Cruxstone into an institution focused on shaping destinations, experiences, and long-term value, the company said in a statement.

As the company deepens its vision of building not just properties but places of significance, partnerships of this caliber become essential to delivering on that ambition.

BCL’s appointment follows its recent mobilisation to site, marking the transition into the core construction phase of The Autograph Plus. Renowned for delivering complex, high-rise developments with precision, BCL brings proven expertise to a project designed to redefine luxury living and hospitality in Lagos. The firm previously served as construction partner on The Iconic Towers, a landmark development that has received strong market acceptance and positive reviews for its quality and delivery.

The partnership between Cruxstone and BCL represents a strategic alignment of vision and capability. Together, both organisations form a formidable team committed to executing projects that meet the highest standards of quality, functionality, and long-term relevance.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Roda Fadlallah, Managing Director, BCL, stated: “Cruxstone stands out as one of the most transparent and well-structured developers we have partnered with. Their clarity in execution, professionalism, and commitment to best practices give us strong confidence in the successful delivery of The Autograph Plus.”

The Autograph Plus stands as a reflection of Cruxstone’s broader direction as a destination-focused institution. Designed as a premium mixed-use development, it integrates residential living, hospitality, and commercial experiences into a single cohesive environment.

The project will feature hotel suites, studio apartments, and 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom maisonette, supported by a range of lifestyle-driven amenities tailored to modern urban living.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, Managing Director of Cruxstone Development & Investment Limited, said: “At Cruxstone, we are intentional about building destinations that stand the test of time. Our partnership with BCL reflects our commitment to excellence and our confidence in delivering a project that will redefine standards in luxury living, hospitality, and investment. The Autograph Plus is not just a development, it is a statement of what is possible when vision, discipline, and the right partnerships come together.”

At its core, Cruxstone’s approach is guided by a clear mission, to design, build, and operate world-class destinations that create lasting value for people, communities, and investors. This philosophy is rooted in a culture defined by integrity, excellence, discipline, and ownership.

With BCL now fully engaged on-site, The Autograph Plus continues to gain momentum as one of Victoria Island’s most anticipated developments. The project reflects a long-term vision to create spaces that not only serve immediate needs but remain relevant and impactful for decades.

Cruxstone remains committed to delivering a landmark development that contributes meaningfully to Lagos’ urban landscape while offering strong investment potential and elevated living experiences.