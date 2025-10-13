Tinubu Eulogises Son, Seyi, on 40th Birthday

– Says family is proud of him for imbibing values of discipline, integrity, hard work

– As Noella Foundation unveils nationwide impact projects to honour Seyi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator

President Bola Tinubu has eulogised his son, Seyi, as he clocked age 40 on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

In a six-paragraph tribute issued on Sunday, the President expressed happiness that his son has grown to a man that the entire family is very proud of him for imbibing values of discipline, integrity and hard work.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Noella Foundation, with support from friends and well-wishers, has launched a series of social impact initiatives across Nigeria in celebration of its co-founder, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, who turns 40 this month.

In a statement yesterday, the Foundation announced the commemorative projects would span healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship, reflecting Tinubu’s values of empathy, service, and collective responsibility.

President Tinubu in the release stated, inter alia: “My Dear Son,

“Today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.

“Forty is a special age. It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings. You have carried your name with honour and have remained faithful to the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.

“Our entire family is proud of you. We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation.

“As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe in themselves. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace.

“Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.

“Your Dad, Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Among the highlights of Noella Foundations commemorative projects are healthcare initiative offering free medical insurance to 1,000 Nigerians, particularly pregnant women and individuals living with sickle cell disorder.

The Foundation will also distribute essential medication to sickle cell patients through partnerships with two reputable non-governmental organisations, Crimson Bow and Genotype Foundation.

In the education sector, the Foundation will distribute 200 laptops to public junior and senior secondary schools to promote digital literacy and improve learning outcomes.

It will also host a capacity-building programme for 40 young Nigerians in high-demand fields such as Software Engineering, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Product Design, preparing participants for careers in the digital economy.

The Foundation’s entrepreneurship drive will see the donation of 40 SME Empowerment Kiosks across the country, aimed at promoting small business growth, stimulating local economies, and fostering self-reliance among young Nigerians.

The statement described the initiatives as a celebration of purpose that extends beyond personal milestones into meaningful impact.

“Marking Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday through initiatives that empower communities and support vulnerable groups reflects the values he embodies.

“This celebration is powered by friends and well-wishers who have come together under the Noella Foundation to make a difference when and where it matters most.”

According to the Foundation, the initiatives reinforce its mission to promote sustainable social development through partnerships that uplift individuals and communities nationwide.

“This milestone is a reminder that leadership is best measured by the lives we touch,” the Foundation noted.

“Through collaboration, we can transform celebration into service and goodwill into progress.”

Founded on the belief that transformative change is a collective effort, the Noella Foundation focuses on four core pillars; Education, Employability, Healthcare, and Hunger Eradication, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).