NPFL Condemns Violence in Kano, Awaits Report

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) said it monitored and has noted with concern the disturbing reports and viral video clips from this evening’s NPFL Matchday 8 between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars, indicating that fans invaded the pitch shortly after the final whistle.

The statement signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, assured that while the league awaits the official match reports and complete video evidence from the Match Commissioner and Referees, “we condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans”.

The League is also assuring all stakeholders and football lovers that this isolated incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will follow upon review of the full reports.

He further stated that the NPFL has remained in touch with the Match Commissioner, the Referees and officials of Shooting Stars whose safety has been secured.

“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining discipline, safety, and professionalism at all league venues across the country”, Owumi concluded.